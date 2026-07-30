How India's Lawn Bowls Duo Secured A Crucial Win At Commonwealth Games

India's lawn bowls contingent has made a strong statement at the Commonwealth Games, with Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar securing a crucial men's pairs victory and Nayanmoni Saikia dominating in women's singles.

Key Points Indian men's pairs duo Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar secured a hard-fought victory against Namibia in Lawn Bowls.

The pair overcame a 3-0 deficit in the first set to win 5-3, demonstrating remarkable composure.

They dominated the second set, winning 6-3, to register their second successive group stage win.

Nayanmoni Saikia delivered a commanding 2-0 straight-sets victory in women's singles against Isle of Man's Caroline Whitehead.

India continues an impressive start to the lawn bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games.

India continued their impressive start to the lawn bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games with a hard-fought victory over Namibia in the Men's Pairs Section B Round 2 Match 2 here on Wednesday.

Building on Tuesday's dramatic tie-break win over Cook Islands, the Indian duo of 'lead' Navneet Singh and 'skip' Dinesh Kumar displayed remarkable composure to come from behind and clinch the opening set 5-3. Namibia looked in control after racing to a 3-0 lead, but the Indian pair responded with a superb run of precise deliveries and tactical play. Navneet and Dinesh seized the momentum by scoring five points on the trot, turning the set on its head and leaving their opponents with little room for a comeback.

India's Dominant Performance In Second Set

The second set was far more straightforward for the Indians, who dominated proceedings from the outset. They established an early 2-0 advantage and steadily extended it to 6-1 with consistent shot-making and effective control of the jack. Namibia managed to pull back two points late in the set to narrow the margin to 6-3, but the result was never in doubt as the Indians comfortably closed out the contest to register their second successive win in the group stage.

India's Nayanmoni Saikia produced a commanding performance to defeat Isle of Man's Caroline Whitehead 2-0 in the Women's Singles Section C Round 2, Match 3. Saikia dominated the opening set 11-2 to seize control of the contest before maintaining her superiority throughout the second set, winning it 7-4 to complete a comfortable straight-sets victory.