India clinch record sixth Asian Champions Trophy title

India's men's hockey team showcased remarkable resilience to overcome an early deficit against Japan, securing a dominant 4-1 victory in the final to clinch their record sixth Asian Champions Trophy title and a historic hat-trick of championships.

IMAGE: Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Defending champions India defeated Japan 4-1 in the final on Thursday to win their sixth Men's Asian Champions Trophy title and a hat-trick of consecutive wins.

Japan took an early lead in the third minute through Kazumasa Matsumoto, stunning the Indian team.

India mounted a strong second-half comeback with goals from Shilannd Lakra (42nd minute), Dipreet Singh (48th), Jugraj (53rd), and Vivek Sagar Prasad (54th).

Vice-captain Hardik Singh played his 200th international match on Thursday, contributing significantly to India's midfield.

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, showcasing their dominance in Asian hockey.

Defending champions India beat Japan 4-1 in the final to register a hat-trick of titles and sixth crown overall at the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Mohali on Thursday.

Asian Games gold medallists India had earlier won the tournament in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024.

Japan's Early Lead Stuns India

It was, however, Japan who stunned the Indian team in the third minute by scoring a field goal through Kazumasa Matsumoto.

India got their acts together afterwards and scored through Shilannd Lakra (42nd minute) from a penalty corner, Dipreet Singh (48th) from a field play and Jugraj from yet another set piece in the 53rd minute. Vivek Sagar Prasad made it 4-1 for the home team in the 54th minute.

India had earlier defeated Japan 4-1 in the round-robin stage of the tournament at the Olympian Surjit Singh Stadium in Jalandhar.

But on Thursday, Japan gave India a tough fight in the first two quarters, though the home side came back strongly in the second half.

India started on a bright note but it was Japan who took the lead against the run of play in the third minute through Matsumoto, who scored with a tomahawk to stun the hosts in front of a packed crowd at the Olympian Balbir Singh Stadium.

Indian Resilience And Midfield Mastery

The Indians, thereafter, showed urgency and created a few chances but lacked the final finishing.

Japan secured two back-to-back penalty corners in the 20th minute but the Indian defence was up to the task to deny Japan skipper Raiki Fujishima.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh, who featured in his 200th international match on Thursday, was the star in India's midfield, linking up the defence and with forward line to create chances.

Jarmanpreet Singh, on the other hand, was rock solid in defence with his brilliant work ethic.

Second Half Surge Secures Victory

Trailing 0-1, the Indians came out with more purpose after the change of ends and secured their first penalty corner in the 33rd minute but skipper Harmanpreet Singh's flick was blocked by Japanese goalkeeper Kisho Kuroda.

The Japanese continued to impress, earning their second penalty corner in the 39th minute but Shota Yamada's effort did not produce any goal.

India kept up the pressure on the Japanese defence and secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 42nd minute, and Lakra equalised from a rebound after being fed by Aditya Arjun Lalage.

India continued their domination in the final quarter and Dilpreet gave the home side the lead in the 48th minute with a reverse hit after being brilliantly set up by Hardik.

India were a completely different side once they took the lead. They extended the lead in the 53rd minute when Jugraj converted India's third penalty corner with precision.

There was no stopping India thereafter as Vivek scored from the top of the circle with a fierce hit after Lakra's initial shot was saved by the Japanese goalkeeper.

Just 12 seconds from the final hooter, Japan secured their fourth penalty corner but skipper Fujishima's effort went wide as India remained unbeaten in the tournament.