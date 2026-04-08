India U20 Women Secure First AFC Asian Cup Win Since 2004

The Indian U20 women's team secured a crucial 3-1 victory against Chinese Taipei in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, reigniting their hopes for knockout stage qualification and marking a significant milestone in the tournament.

Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points India U20 women's team defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, marking their first win in the competition since 2004.

Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam scored two goals, including a penalty, while Bhumika Devi Khumukcham added another for India.

India's victory places them third in Group C, with their qualification for the quarter-finals dependent on the outcome of the Jordan vs Uzbekistan match.

The Young Tigresses displayed improved performance after losses to Japan and Australia, demonstrating strong attacking momentum against Chinese Taipei.

The Indian U20 women's team kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 knockout stage, defeating Chinese Taipei 3-1 in their final Group C match here on Wednesday.

India forward Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam (32', 87' p) scored two goals after Bhumika Devi Khumukcham (26') had put the Young Tigresses in the lead early on. Substitute Kao Hsin (90+3') pulled one back for Chinese Taipei.

It was India's first win in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup since 2004.

With this result, India finished third in Group C with three points from as many matches.

They now need the Group B match between Jordan and Uzbekistan, which will be played later today, to end in a draw to qualify for the quarter-finals as one of the two best third-placed teams among all groups.

Having lost their first two matches against Japan (0-6) and Australia (0-5), the Young Tigresses looked eager to overturn their fortunes against Chinese Taipei.

Match Highlights

India soon drew first blood in the 26th minute, when Sibani sent in a cross from the right, which was missed by both Lhingdeikim and Sulanjana Raul.

However, an unmarked Bhumika, running in at the far post, smashed it in first time, as the ball took a deflection off a defender before bulging the net.

Sibani turned scorer soon after, when she wrestled her marker to get her head on a bouncing ball.

After winning the duel, she hared into the box and unleashed a left-footed half-volley that beat the goalkeeper at the far post.

With momentum well and truly on their side, India surged forward in waves of attacks.

India earned a late penalty for a Chinese Taipei handball inside their box, which Sibani converted in the 87th minute, leaving no doubts about the result, even though Kao Hsin pulled one back in injury time for the East Asian island nation.