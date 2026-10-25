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India Beats Cameroon To Continue Winning Run In FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: October 25, 2026 13:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's U15 football team continues its impressive performance at the FIFA Under-15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026, securing a crucial 2-1 victory against Cameroon and maintaining their perfect record in Group K.

Inda U-15 football team

IMAGE: India beat Cameroon 2-1 to continue their winning run at the inaugural FIFA Under-15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points

  • India's U-15 team defeated Cameroon 2-1 in their second Group K match on Sunday at the FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026.
  • An early own goal by Fareil Ngobo gave India the lead, which was later restored by R Lalremruatfela in the second half.
  • Goalkeeper Jenit Ningthoujam made crucial saves, including a penalty stop, to secure India's victory.
  • India is currently the only team in Group K to have won both their matches so far.
  • India is scheduled to face Grenada later on Sunday and conclude the qualification stage against Bahrain and Senegal on October 26.

India continued their winning run at the inaugural FIFA Under-15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026, defeating Cameroon 2-1 in their second Group K match in Baku on Sunday.

An own goal by Fareil Ngobo (1st minute) gave the Blue Colts an early lead, but Cameroon equalised through Muhammad Sohil Khan's own goal (20th) at the stroke of half-time at the Hovsan Competition Complex Pitch 1B.

 

R Lalremruatfela (27th) restored India's advantage in the second half, while goalkeeper Jenit Ningthoujam produced a series of saves, including a penalty stop, to secure the victory. India are now the only team in Group K to have won both their matches so far.

India's Dominant Performance

Despite the rainy conditions, the Blue Colts made an immediate impact. Deepak Singh Arambam's corner in the first minute caused confusion in the Cameroon box, with Ngobo attempting a headed clearance that sent the ball into his own net.

India managed the closing moments well, holding their shape and seeing out the contest to secure a second successive victory.

India will next face Grenada later on Sunday, before concluding the qualification stage against Bahrain and Senegal on October 26. Their results across the five matches will determine which performance tier they enter for the second phase.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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