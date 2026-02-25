FIH Pro League: India return to winning ways by edging Australia in shoot-out

IMAGE: The game headed into a penalty shoot-out after India and Australia were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India defeated Australia 3-1 in a shoot-out in the FIH Pro League, ending a prolonged losing streak.

Shilanand Lakra scored the equaliser shortly after Jeremy Hayward put the hosts ahead.

Goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar Honnenahalli's stellar performance in the shoot-out secured the win for India.

The Indian men's hockey team ended a prolonged losing streak in the FIH Pro League, upstaging World No. 3 Australia 3-1 in a shoot-out after both sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

It was a close battle between the two teams in the first three quarters, which ended goalless but the win in their final game of the Hobart leg of the Pro League should be a confidence booster for the Indians.

Mohit denies Australia

Australia finally took the lead in the 49th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Jeremy Hayward.

But the home team's joy was short-lived as Shilanand Lakra (51st) scored a fine field goal two minutes later to draw level.

Thereafter, both teams tried hard to score the winner but failed as the match went into the shoot-out, where India emerged victorious to take two points while Australia pocketed one point.

In the shoot-out, Lakra, Maninder Singh and Vishnukant Singh scored for India, while Australia's lone goal was scored by Hayward as India custodian Mohith Shashikumar Honnenahalli produced a superb show under the post.

India return to winning ways

After a disastrous Rourkela leg of the Pro League where India had lost all four matches, India had made a losing start to the Hobart leg.

India had lost 0-2 to Spain in the first leg match before going down 4-5 in shoot-out against Australia following a 2-2 draw.

The Indians then went down 3-4 in a shootout against Spain in the return leg after a tense 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

India are currently placed eighth in the nine-team competition with just four points from eight matches.

India will next play against the Netherlands and Germany in the Rotterdam leg, starting with a match against the hosts on June 21.