Indian Weightlifters Shine At Commonwealth Championships

Indian weightlifters showcased their strength and skill by winning four gold medals at the Commonwealth Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships and Universal Cup in Apia, Samoa.

Key Points Indian weightlifters secured four gold medals at the Commonwealth Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Samoa.

Sunil Singh won gold in the 65kg men's category with a total lift of 271kg.

Aisangfa Gogoi secured gold in the 58kg women's category with a total lift of 185kg.

Abhinob Gogoi won gold in the 71kg men's division with a total of 284kg.

Charu Pesi from Arunachal Pradesh won gold in the Universal Cup men's 61kg category.

Indian grapplers impressed at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships and the corresponding Universal Cup (Senior) in Apia, Samoa, securing four gold medals on the second day of competition.

Sunil Singh's Gold Medal Performance

Sunil Singh lifted a total of 271kg (126kg in snatch and 145kg in clean and jerk) to clinch the gold in the 65kg men's category, while Aisangfa Gogoi won the top prize in women 58kg and Abhinob Gogoi bagged the yellow metal in men's 71kg division.

Aisangfa Gogoi and Abhinob Gogoi Secure Top Prizes

Aisangfa lifted a total of 185kg (79kg in snatch and 106kg in clean and jerk) to bag gold in the 58kg women's category, while Abhinob totalled 284kg (129kg in snatch and 155kg in clean and jerk) to secure top finish in the 71kg men's division.

Charu Pesi Wins Gold in Universal Cup

In the Universal Cup, Arunachal Pradesh's Charu Pesi bagged the gold medal in the men's 6kg category with a total lift of 289kg (127kg in snatch and 162kg in clean and jerk).

IWF President Congratulates Athletes

Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) president Sahdev Yadav congratulated the athletes, coaches and support staff for their performances in the tournament.

"These achievements reflect the hard work and commitment of our athletes and support team. India continues to rise as a strong contender on the global weightlifting stage," Yadav said in his congratulatory message.