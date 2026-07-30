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Commonwealth Games 2026: Weightlifter Martina Devi finishes fifth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian July 30, 2026 21:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian weightlifter Martina Devi Maibam finished fifth in the women's +86kg category at the Commonwealth Games with a total lift of 245kg.

Martina Devi Maibam

IMAGE: Martina Devi Maibam finished fifth in the women's 86kg event with a total lift of 245kg at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian weightlifter Martina Devi Maibam finished fifth in the women's +86kg category at the Commonwealth Games.
  • She achieved a total lift of 245kg, comprising 105kg in snatch and 140kg in clean and jerk.
  • Martina overcame a nervy start, successfully clearing 105kg in her third snatch attempt after two failures.
  • Her performance in the clean and jerk included an opening lift of 140kg.

Indian weightlifter Martina Devi Maibam finished fifth in the women's 86kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Thursday.

Martina registered a total lift of 245kg (105kg snatch + 140kg clean and jerk) after enduring a nervy start in the snatch competition.

 

The Indian failed in her opening two attempts at 103kg before successfully clearing 105kg in her third and final lift to stay in contention.

In the clean and jerk, Martina opened with a successful lift of 140kg but could not improve her tally, failing in her subsequent attempts at 144kg and 146kg.

Her combined total of 245kg was enough for a fifth-place finish in the heavyweight category.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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