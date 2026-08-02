Sachin, Ankush Triumph As Boxers Create CWG History with Record Seven Gold Medals

India's boxers have made history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, securing an unprecedented seven gold medals, marking their most successful performance ever in a single edition of the Games.

IMAGE: Sachin Siwach in action during the men's 60kg final bout against Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Indian boxers secured a record seven gold medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, marking their best-ever performance in a single edition.

Ankush Panghal won gold in the men's 80kg category, while Sachin clinched gold in the men's 60kg final after a dramatic comeback.

Women boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, and Priya Ghanghas contributed five gold medals.

The previous record for India's boxing golds at the Commonwealth Games was three, achieved in New Delhi 2010, Gold Coast 2018, and Birmingham 2022.

India's boxers continued their dominating performance, storming to a record seventh gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after Ankush Panghal outclassed Dimeji Shittu of England in the men's 80kg final in Glasgow on Saturday. Ankush won in a 4-1 split decision against Shittu.

In the men's 60kg final, Sachin beat Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia in a dramatic bout. He made a remarkable comeback after he was behind his opponent in the first two rounds.

In the third and final round, Sachin forced a standing count against Ndevelo, resulting in a 3-2 split verdict win in favour of the Indian.

Narender Berwal settled for the silver medal after losing 0-5 to Damar Thomas of England in the men's 90kg final.

Overall, India's boxers finished with 10 medals including a record seven gold medals to register their best showing at the Commonwealth Games.

Gold Medallists:

Preeti (54kg) – def. S.S. Delgado (CAN) 5-0

Jaismine (57kg) – def. Michaela Walsh (NIR) 5-0

Sakshi (51kg) – def. R. White (ENG) 5-0

Priya (60kg) – def. M.B. Al-Ahadieh (CAN) 4-1

Arundhati (70kg) – def. Chantelle Reid (ENG) 5-0

Sachin (60kg) – def. T.M. Ndevelo (NAM) 3-2

Ankush (80kg) – def. D. Shittu (ENG) 4-1



Silver Medallists:

Jadumani (55kg)

Lovlina (75kg)

Narender (90+kg)

Women Boxers Shine

IMAGE: Sakshi Chaudhary celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal onthe women's 51kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

India's women boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas had earlier won five gold medals.

This is the best performance by the Indian boxers in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games, bettering their previous record of three gold medals achieved in New Delhi 2010, Gold Coast 2018, and Birmingham 2022.

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain settled for a silver after losing to Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia in the women's 70kg final in a split 1-4 verdict.

Arundhati beat Chantelle Reid of England in the women's 70kg final in a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Preeti claimed the gold with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg before reigning World champion Jaismine clinched the yellow metal with the same scoreline against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh, who was the defending champion in the women's 57kg.

Further Victories And Setbacks

Sakshi then beat Ruby White of England in women's 51kg final 5-0 to win India's third boxing gold of the day.

It was a harder final bout for Priya who beat Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh of Canada 4-1 in a split verdict in the women's 60kg.

Jadumani Singh lost a hard-fought contest 0-5 against Australia's Jye Dixon.

After a bit of struggle against his taller opponent, Jadumani rallied to win the first round 3-2. However, Dixon then showed his wares and fought back brilliantly to take the second round by an 5-0 unanimous verdict.

The Aussie used the momentum to edge out his opponent and end India's golden run in the boxing ring.

Jadumani had stormed into the men's 55kg final after pulling off a 5-0 unanimous decision victory against Philip Haoseb of Namibia on Friday.

In the women's section, Jaismine took the first round by a split verdict after a close contest with both boxers challenging each other.

However, Jaismine won the second round by a unanimous verdict, having landed some hard blows on her opponents.

22-year-old Preeti made a commanding start to her gold-medal bout, winning the opening round unanimously with all five judges adjudicating 10-8 in the Indian's favour.

The World No 3 in the bantamweight division started the second round on a positive note and continued in the same vein to emerge winner for India's first gold medal of the day.