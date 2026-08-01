CWG 2026: Unnati Sharma enters judo semi-finals

India's judoka Unnati Sharma has made a strong statement at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, powering her way into the women's 63kg semi-finals.

IMAGE: Unnati Sharma edged New Zealand's Qona Christie to advance to the semi-finals of the women's 63kg at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Unnati Sharma advanced to the women's 63kg judo semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Sharma secured her semi-final spot with dominant victories over Eswatini's Lamulela Magagula and New Zealand's Qona Christie.

Harsh Tokas (men's 81kg) and Karanjit Singh Maan (men's 90kg) lost their quarter-final bouts and will compete in the repechage round.

Inunganbi Takhellambam (women's 70kg) also lost her quarter-final and will participate in the repechage contest.

India's judoka Unnati Sharma advanced to the women's 63kg semi-finals but compatriots Harsh Tokas and Karanjit Singh Maan lost their quarter-finals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow Saturday.

Sharma's Dominant Performance

Unnati opened her campaign with a dominant Round of 16 victory over Eswatini's Lamulela Magagula, sealing the contest by ippon in just one minute and 39 seconds after scoring two successive waza-ari.

She then edged past New Zealand's Qona Christie in the quarters, prevailing by waza-ari after also registering a yuko to book her place in the last four.

India's Repechage Hopes

Karanjit lost the the men's -90kg last-eight clash to Canada's Guillaume Gaulin, conceding the defeat by ippon after defeating New Zealand's Elliott Connolly by ippon in three minutes and 29 seconds.

He will now face home favourite Scott Cusack in the repechage round.

Tokas' campaign ended in the men's 81kg quarter-finals, where he suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to Cyprus' Odysseas Georgakis, who clinched the bout with a yuko. Tokas will face Peniamina Percival from Samoa in repechage.

In the women's 70kg quarter-finals, Inunganbi Takhellambam lost to Canada's Charlie Thibault by ippon in three minutes and 23 seconds after conceding a yuko earlier in the contest. She will face England's Jemima Yeats-Brown in the repechage contest.