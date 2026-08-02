Historic Double! Gulveer First Indian To Win 2 Athletics Medals In Single CWG

Indian athlete Gulveer Singh has etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian to clinch a 5000m medal, a bronze, at the Commonwealth Games, completing a remarkable double after his 10,000m silver.

IMAGE: Gulveer Singh is the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Inspire Institute of Sport/Instagram

Key Points Gulveer Singh secured a bronze medal in the 5000m event at the Commonwealth Games.

He is the first Indian athlete to win a 5000m medal at the Commonwealth Games.

This bronze completes a historic double for Singh, who previously won a silver in the 10,000m.

Gulveer Singh scripted history becoming the first Indian to win a 5000m medal at the Commonwealth Games with a bronze medal. He becomes the first track and field athlete from India to win two medals in a single edition of the Games, in Glasgow, on Saturday.



Reigning Asian champion Gulveer, who had won a silver in the 10,000m on July 28, finished third in the 5000m with a time of 13 minute 24.95 seconds to complete a historic double on the concluding day of the athletics competition.

Gulveer Completes Historic Double

Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang of Kenya took the gold with a time of 13:23.61, while Australia's Ky Robinson, who had earlier won the gold in the 10,000m, clinched the silver, clocking 13:24.70.



However, the 28-year-old Indian, who holds national records in both 5000m and 10,000m, ran much below his season best timing of 13:03.93. His Saturday's time was also well outside his national record effort of 12:59.77.



Gulveer, who also won a 10,000m bronze in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, kept himself among the leading pack throughout the race before surging ahead in the final lap. He beat Kenya's Cornelius Kemboi for the bronze by a mere 0.04 seconds.



Kemboi is a sub-13 runner, having clocked 12:56.02 in June, but on Saturday, Gulveer beat him, though by a whisker.