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Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow: India's Schedule for August 2, 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian August 01, 2026 21:49 IST 1 Minute Read
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Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam

IMAGE: India's Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam will be seen in action in the Men's 1000m Time Trial Final at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Photograph: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam/Instagram

Following is the schedule of India's athletes on the 11th and concluding day of Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow on Sunday.

JUDO

* Women's -78kg, Round of 16: Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) at 2.30 PM.

* Men's -100kg, Round of 16: Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) at 2.30 PM.

* Men's +100kg, Round of 16: Yash Ghangas vs Joshua Whitehouse (Wales) at 2.30 PM.

* Women's 78kg, Medal Rounds: Ishroop Narang (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.

* Men's -100kg, Medal Rounds: Avtar Singh (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.

* Men's +100kg, Medal Rounds: Yash Ghangas (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.

TRACK CYCLING AND PARA TRACK CYCLING:

* Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying Round: Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Heat 1), Dinesh Kumar (Heat 2) at 2.09 PM.

* Men's 1000m Time Trial Final: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam at 3.51 PM.

* Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final: Lisha Das at 8.40 PM.

* Men's 40km Points Race Final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar (subject to qualification) at 9.09 PM.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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