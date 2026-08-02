CWG 2026: India's Cyclists Crash Out Of Points Race

Indian cyclists Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Dinesh Kumar faced elimination from the men's 40km points race qualifying round at the Commonwealth Games, though Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam remains a contender in the 1000m Time Trial final.

IMAGE: Harshveer Singh Sekhon could not finish the race in Heat 1 of the men's 40km points race at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Indian cyclists Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Dinesh Kumar were eliminated from the men's 40km points race.

The elimination occurred during the qualifying round at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Sekhon did not finish Heat 1, and Kumar finished 11th out of 12 riders.

India riders Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Dinesh Kumar were eliminated from the men's 40km points race following a disappointing show in the Qualifying round in Glasgow on Sunday, the last day of the competitions at the Commonwealth Games.

While Sekhon could not finish the race in Heat 1, Dinesh finished 11th out of 12 riders in the fray at Chris Hoy velodrome.

The last three riders are eliminated from each heat.

India still have a contender left in the cycling event in Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, who is set to compete in men's 1000m Time Trial final later in the day.