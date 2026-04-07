Indian Mixed Doubles Pair Progress at Badminton Asia Championships 2026

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto shone at the Badminton Asia Championships, advancing to the second round while other Indian pairs faced tough competition in the opening matches.

Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advance to the second round of the Badminton Asia Championships after defeating their Thai opponents.

Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani faced a first-round exit against Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.

Lakshya Sen will lead India's men's singles challenge after his runner-up finish at the All England Championships.

PV Sindhu returns to action in the women's singles, facing Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching in her opening match.

Several other Indian shuttlers, including Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, are set to begin their campaigns in the singles competition.

India's leading mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the second round, but the duo of Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani crashed out of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026, which got underway here on Tuesday.

Kapila and Crasto won 21-14, 11-21, 21-15 over Thailand's Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Benyapa Aimsaard.

However, Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani went down fighting against Malaysia's eighth seeds Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie 13-21 19-21 in a 34-minute contest at the Ningbo Olympic Centre.

The Indian duo of Kapoor and Shivani struggled to find rhythm early on, conceding the first game comfortably, but showed signs of resistance in the second before the experienced Malaysian combination shut the door in straight games.

In another match, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh also failed to cross the opening hurdle, losing 16-21 15-21 to Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien in 31 minutes.

The Indian pair fought hard but were unable to sustain pressure at crucial junctures against their steady opponents.

Focus Shifts to Singles Competition

The focus will shift to singles competition on Wednesday with India's top stars set to begin their campaigns.

Lakshya Sen, fresh from a runner-up finish at the All England Championships, will spearhead the men's singles challenge.

The country's top-ranked shuttler faces a tricky opening match against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu, against whom the Indian has a 2-3 head-to-head record.

In the women's singles, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu returns to action after a disrupted European leg and will open her campaign against Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching.

Apart from Sen and Sindhu, India will also have Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Ayush Shetty in men's singles, while Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod will feature in the women's draw, with all of them slated to begin their campaigns on Wednesday.