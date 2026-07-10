Six Indian Boxers Secure Medals At Asian U-23 Championships

Discover how six talented Indian U-23 men boxers have secured guaranteed medals by advancing to the semifinals at the prestigious Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, showcasing India's rising prowess in youth boxing.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Six Indian U-23 men boxers have advanced to the semifinals at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships.

This strong performance guarantees India a minimum of six medals in the U-23 men's competition.

Asian Champion Vishvanath (50kg) and Ganga (55kg) secured dominant 5:0 wins.

Vanshaj (65kg) and Hitesh (70kg) also delivered impressive victories, with Hitesh winning by RSC.

The semifinalists include Vishvanath, Ganga, Vanshaj, Hitesh, Neeraj (75kg), and Ishan Kataria (+90kg).

India's U-23 men boxers delivered a strong performance at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships with six boxers advancing to the semifinals to assure themselves of medals here on Friday.

Key Victories And Semifinalists

Leading the charge, Asian Champion Vishvanath (50kg) continued his dominant run with a convincing 5:0 win over Saudi Arabia's Ibrahim Aljohani. Ganga (55kg) then matched that performance with a clinical 5:0 victory against Vietnam's Quang Loc Tran.

In the 65kg category, Vanshaj secured a solid 4:1 win over Kazakhstan's Assylkhan Kosherbay, while Hitesh (70kg) delivered a standout performance, stopping Indonesia's Radiyansyah via RSC in the first round.

Despite a few closely contested bouts, Aryan Malik (80kg) and Rocky Chaudhary (85kg) went down fighting in 1:4 and 0:4 decisions respectively, while Hemant Sangwan (90kg) lost to Uzbekistan's Samir Sobirov 0:5.

With these results, India have now assured of six medals in the U-23 men's competition with the semifinalists including Vishvanath (50kg), Ganga (55kg), Vanshaj (65kg), Hitesh (70kg), Neeraj (75kg), and Ishan Kataria (+90kg).