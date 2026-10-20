Para Games: India's Mixed Doubles Pairs Reach Semifinals

Indian para-badminton stars Pramod Bhagat, Manisha Ramdass, Krishna Nagar, and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan have secured semifinal berths in mixed doubles at the Asian Para Games, guaranteeing India two medals.

Key Points Indian mixed doubles pairs Pramod Bhagat/Manisha Ramdass and Krishna Nagar/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan reached the semifinals at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

Their advancement guarantees India at least two medals in the para-badminton events.

Nagar and Nithya Sre defeated Chinese Taipei's Wu Yu-yen and Lin Jia-siang 21-15, 21-10 in the SH6 class.

Bhagat and Ramdass secured their semifinal spot by beating Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom and Chanida Srinavakul 21-15, 21-14 in the SL3-SU5 quarterfinals.

Krishna Nagar and Pramod Bhagat are also scheduled to play their singles quarterfinals later in the day.

The mixed doubles pairs of Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass and Krishna Nagar and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan moved to the semifinals of their respective events, assuring India of two medals in badminton at the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.

India's Medal Assurance In Para-Badminton

Nagar and Nithya defeated the Chinese Taipei duo of Wu Yu-yen and Lin Jia-siang 21-15, 21-10 to finish second in Group A and qualify for the semifinals in the SH6 class, which is designated for athletes with short stature caused by conditions such as achondroplasia or other genetic variations.

Bhagat and Ramdass, meanwhile, defeated Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom and Chanida Srinavakul 21-15, 21-14 in the SL3-SU5 quarterfinals.

In para-badminton, SL3 is for players with significant lower-limb impairment who compete on half a court, while SU5 is for players with upper-limb impairment.

In mixed doubles SL3-SU5, pairs combine athletes from these two classifications.

Nagar and Bhagat will play their singles quarterfinals later in the day.