Indian Para Archers Secure Multiple Medals At World Series

Indian para archers have demonstrated exceptional skill at the World Archery Para Series in Ahmedabad, securing multiple medals and top seedings across various categories, including the Visually Impaired 1 event.
India were assured of at least two medals in the Visually Impaired 1 category after Yugal Garg, Pawan Kumar and Tanvi Ingale advanced to the semifinals on the second day of the third stage of the World Archery Para Series, here on Sunday. The strong showing in the VI1 event came along with a dominant qualification display by India's compound archers, with world No. 1 and reigning world champion Sheetal Devi topping the women's standings and the Indian men's and women's teams securing top seeding.
Key Points
- India has secured at least two medals in the Visually Impaired 1 (VI1) category at the World Archery Para Series.
- World No. 1 para archer Sheetal Devi topped the women's compound qualification, showcasing India's strength.
- Indian men's, women's, and mixed compound teams all achieved top seeding, earning direct entry into the semifinals.
- Several Indian archers, including Rakesh Kumar and Toman Kumar, advanced to later rounds in individual compound events.
- The VI1 category, for archers with severe visual impairment, saw three Indians reach the semifinals, ensuring multiple podium finishes.
Sheetal Devi Leads Women's Compound Qualification
Sheetal, the armless Indian para archer from Jammu, shot 698 out of a possible 720 to claim the top seed in the women's compound qualification. Four Indians advanced to the second round of 16, with Lalpati seeded 11th, Sarita 12th and Payal Nag 14th. Payal also progressed after defeating Slovakia's Dominika Petrovicova 140-131. India also topped the women's compound team qualification, with Sheetal, Lalpati and Sarita combining for 1,368 points to finish two points ahead of China. With five teams in the draw, India received a direct berth in the semifinals and will face the winners of the quarterfinal between fifth seeds Slovakia and fourth seeds Kazakhstan. The Indian trio are thus one victory away from securing a medal.