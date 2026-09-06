Indian Para Archers Secure Multiple Medals At World Series

Indian para archers have demonstrated exceptional skill at the World Archery Para Series in Ahmedabad, securing multiple medals and top seedings across various categories, including the Visually Impaired 1 event.

Photographs: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points India has secured at least two medals in the Visually Impaired 1 (VI1) category at the World Archery Para Series.

World No. 1 para archer Sheetal Devi topped the women's compound qualification, showcasing India's strength.

Indian men's, women's, and mixed compound teams all achieved top seeding, earning direct entry into the semifinals.

Several Indian archers, including Rakesh Kumar and Toman Kumar, advanced to later rounds in individual compound events.

The VI1 category, for archers with severe visual impairment, saw three Indians reach the semifinals, ensuring multiple podium finishes.

India were assured of at least two medals in the Visually Impaired 1 category after Yugal Garg, Pawan Kumar and Tanvi Ingale advanced to the semifinals on the second day of the third stage of the World Archery Para Series, here on Sunday. The strong showing in the VI1 event came along with a dominant qualification display by India's compound archers, with world No. 1 and reigning world champion Sheetal Devi topping the women's standings and the Indian men's and women's teams securing top seeding.

Sheetal Devi Leads Women's Compound Qualification

Sheetal, the armless Indian para archer from Jammu, shot 698 out of a possible 720 to claim the top seed in the women's compound qualification. Four Indians advanced to the second round of 16, with Lalpati seeded 11th, Sarita 12th and Payal Nag 14th. Payal also progressed after defeating Slovakia's Dominika Petrovicova 140-131. India also topped the women's compound team qualification, with Sheetal, Lalpati and Sarita combining for 1,368 points to finish two points ahead of China. With five teams in the draw, India received a direct berth in the semifinals and will face the winners of the quarterfinal between fifth seeds Slovakia and fourth seeds Kazakhstan. The Indian trio are thus one victory away from securing a medal.

Indian Men's Compound Archers Excel

In the men's compound section, Paris Paralympics 2024 mixed team bronze medallist Rakesh Kumar secured the second seed with 702 points, two behind top seed Ken Swagumilang of Indonesia. World No. 1 and reigning world champion Toman Kumar was India's next-best performer in fourth place, followed by Gurwinder Singh in eighth and Shyam Sunder Swami in 13th. All four Indians then advanced to the second round. The second-round draw features an all-Indian clash between Toman and Shyam Sunder. Second seed Rakesh will face Iraq's Abbas Khadhim, while Gurwinder takes on France's Thierry Joussaume. India also topped the men's compound team qualification with 1,398 points and earned direct entry into the semifinals. The country secured the top seeding in the mixed compound team event too, with Sheetal, a bronze medallist in the mixed team event at the Paris 2024 partnering Toman. The Indian pair will begin their campaign in the quarterfinals.

Medals Guaranteed In Visually Impaired Category

The VI1 category provided India with another major boost, with three archers reaching the semifinals and guaranteeing the country at least two medals. In the eight-member draw, second seed Tanvi Ingale received a direct passage to the semifinals. Third seed Pawan Kumar defeated Poojana Govardhan 6-0 in straight sets to set up an all-Indian semifinal against Tanvi. In the other semifinal, fifth-seeded Yugal Garg defeated compatriot Arnav Bais 6-0 in straight sets. He will meet world No. 1 Christos Misos of Cyprus. VI1 is the classification for archers with severe visual impairment or complete blindness. Athletes compete while wearing a blindfold or blackout glasses, relying on specialised non-visual methods to orient themselves and execute their shots.