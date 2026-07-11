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Young Indian Boxers Shine, Assure Six Medals In Asian Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 11, 2026 22:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how young Indian boxers secured an impressive six medals in the U-19 men's category at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships, showcasing the nation's rising talent on the continental stage.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • India confirmed six medals in the U-19 men's category at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships.
  • Six Indian boxers successfully advanced to the semifinals after strong quarterfinal performances.
  • Aditya (55kg), Sikander (60kg), Mausam Suhag (65kg), Devender Choudhary (75kg), Sagar (85kg), and Shubham Rajput (90kg) secured their spots.
  • The achievement highlights the depth and potential of India's young boxing talent on the continental stage.

India on Saturday confirmed six medals in the U-19 men's category at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships, following an impressive showing in the quarterfinal bouts here.

India's Rising Boxing Stars

Among the winners, Aditya (55kg) delivered a commanding 5:0 victory over Philippines' Baruis Ephraim John. Sikander (60kg) followed it up with a strong 4:1 win against Tajikistan's Sharifkhon Nuraliev. Mausam Suhag (65kg) also progressed to the semifinals, ensuring a medal for India.

 

In the higher weight divisions, Devender Choudhary (75kg) registered a dominant 5:0 win over Indonesia's Muhammad Rayhan Athaillah. Sagar (85kg) impressed with an RSC victory in the second round against Indonesia's Irnanda Firmanda, while Shubham Rajput (90kg) secured an emphatic RSC win in the first round over Indonesia's Nouval Nouval.

India also witnessed some closely contested bouts. Ambekar Meitei Lairenlakp (50kg) lost narrowly by a 2:3 split decision to Japan's Kotaro Nishizaki. Lokesh (80kg) went down 1:3 against Kazakhstan's Timur Taibekov, while Loven Gulia (+90kg) suffered an RSC defeat in the second round to Kazakhstan's Vladislav Samozhonov.

With six boxers advancing to the semifinals, India have been assured of six medals in the U-19 men's competition, underlining the depth and potential of its young boxing talent on the continental stage.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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