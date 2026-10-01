Home  » Sports » India Secures Sepaktakraw Medal At Asian Games

India Secures Sepaktakraw Medal At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 01, 2026 12:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

India's men's sepaktakraw quadrant team has guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Asian Games by reaching the semifinals with an impressive unbeaten run, showcasing their dominance in Group A.

Key Points

  • India's men's sepaktakraw quadrant team secured a medal at the Asian Games.
  • The team advanced to the semifinals with an unbeaten record, topping Group A.
  • Key victories included a 2-1 win over Myanmar and a 2-0 win against Vietnam.
  • India is now guaranteed at least a bronze medal in the competition.
  • The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, offering a chance for a higher medal.

India were assured of a medal in the Asian Games sepaktakraw men's quadrant competition after the team entered the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Myanmar, keeping an unbeaten run intact to top group A here on Thursday.

India beat Myanmar 10-15 15-13 15-7 after having defeated Laos and Vietnam in their first two matches.

 

The 2-0 (15-12 15-9) win over Vietnam came earlier in the day. Indonesia topped Group B.

The semifinals will be held on Friday.

India are thus assured of at least a bronze medal.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian gamessepaktakrawindia sportsmen's quadrantbronze medal

More From Rediff

Asian Games: India's Full Schedule For October 1

Asian Games: India's Full Schedule For October 1
TT Ranking Points Row: Players Anxious Over Ad-Hoc Committee Decision

TT Ranking Points Row: Players Anxious Over Ad-Hoc Committee Decision
Diego Forlan's Uruguay Land in Kolkata for India Friendly

Diego Forlan's Uruguay Land in Kolkata for India Friendly

Related Stories

India@Asiad: Men clinch bronze in sepak takraw; Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve

India@Asiad: Men clinch bronze in sepak takraw; Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve

Web Stories

Lava Virat Curve 5G On Sale

Lava Virat Curve 5G On Sale
iPhone 18 Pro: 10 Places Where It Costs Most

iPhone 18 Pro: 10 Places Where It Costs Most
3 Indian Faves On Most-Loved Food List

3 Indian Faves On Most-Loved Food List

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026