India Secures Sepaktakraw Medal At Asian Games

India's men's sepaktakraw quadrant team has guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Asian Games by reaching the semifinals with an impressive unbeaten run, showcasing their dominance in Group A.

Key Points India's men's sepaktakraw quadrant team secured a medal at the Asian Games.

The team advanced to the semifinals with an unbeaten record, topping Group A.

Key victories included a 2-1 win over Myanmar and a 2-0 win against Vietnam.

India is now guaranteed at least a bronze medal in the competition.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, offering a chance for a higher medal.

India were assured of a medal in the Asian Games sepaktakraw men's quadrant competition after the team entered the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Myanmar, keeping an unbeaten run intact to top group A here on Thursday.

India beat Myanmar 10-15 15-13 15-7 after having defeated Laos and Vietnam in their first two matches.

The 2-0 (15-12 15-9) win over Vietnam came earlier in the day. Indonesia topped Group B.

The semifinals will be held on Friday.

India are thus assured of at least a bronze medal.