Indian Squash Players Secure Semifinal Spots At Asian Junior Championships

India's junior squash players have secured eight semifinal berths at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, guaranteeing a strong medal haul for the nation.

Key Points Shiven Agarwal advances to the boys' U-17 semifinals at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships.

Lokesh Subramani also secures a spot in the boys' U-17 semifinals, ensuring an all-Indian clash.

Aryaveer Dewan progresses to the U-19 semifinals after a victory over fellow Indian player Yusha Nafees.

India is guaranteed eight medals across various categories at the championships in Panzhihua, China.

Shiven Agarwal led a spirited bunch into the semifinals across categories as India were on Friday assured of eight medals at the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China.

Key Semifinal Matches At Asian Junior Squash

Shiven got the better of Singaporean Rehaan Singh in straight games in the boys' U-17 quarterfinals, and will meet Lokesh Subramani in the semifinals.

Lokesh, meanwhile, defeated compatriot Hridhaan Shah in the quarters.

Aryaveer Dewan, who won the boys' U-17 crown last year, advanced to the U-19 semifinals after beating countryman Yusha Nafees in four close games.

Others to make the last-four stage were Anika Dubey in girls' U-17, Abhyuday Arora and Amarya Bajaj in boys' U-13 and Shanaya Parasrampuria and Divyanshi Jain in girls' U-13.