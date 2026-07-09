Six Indian Boxers Secure Medals At Asian U-19, U-23 Championships

Indian women boxers have showcased exceptional talent at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships, with six pugilists securing semifinal berths and assuring India of at least eight medals.

Key Points Six Indian women boxers have reached the semifinals of the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships.

These advancements guarantee India at least eight medals in the U-19 women's competition.

Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg), Joyshree Devi (54kg), Prachi (57kg), and Chahat (60kg) secured dominant 5:0 victories.

Gunjan (48kg) and Anshika (75kg) also won their bouts, contributing to the medal tally.

The performance highlights the strength of India's youth boxing programme on the international stage.

Indian women boxers continued their impressive run at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships with six pugilists advancing to the semifinals to assure themselves of medals on day 5 of the tournament here on Thursday.

Leading the charge, Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg) delivered a dominant 5:0 victory over Kazakhstan's Zhadyra Kaltay, while Joyshree Devi (54kg) registered a convincing 5:0 win against Kazakhstan's Maral Tolepbergen. Prachi (57kg) continued her fine form with a clinical 5:0 win over Uzbekistan's Robiya Ravshanova, while Chahat (60kg) secured a comprehensive 5:0 victory against Kazakhstan's Zhasmin Abramyan.

Indian Boxers Dominate Semifinals

In the 48kg category, Gunjan edged past Mongolia's Altanzul Altangadas in a closely contested 3:0 split decision, while Anshika (75kg) added to India's medal tally with a hard-fought 4:1 win over Kazakhstan's Altyngul Aimukhan.

India also saw two closely fought bouts not go their way, with Vanshika (65kg) going down to Uzbekistan's Rushanabonu Isoeva via RSC in the first round, and Lakshu (70kg) losing to Uzbekistan's Maftuna Yangieva by a 5:0 decision.

With these results, India have now assured eight medals in the U-19 women's competition, highlighting the depth and promise of the country's youth boxing programme.