Dave Cousins: India's First Olympic Archery Medal Is Inevitable

India's new national compound archery head coach, Dave Cousins, expresses strong confidence in the nation's potential to secure its historic first Olympic archery medal, with long-term strategies focused on the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Key Points Dave Cousins, India's new compound archery coach, predicts India will win its first Olympic archery medal, leading to a "cascading effect" of success.

Cousins is preparing the Indian team for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with an eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where compound mixed team archery is included.

The coach acknowledges the increased competition in Asian archery but praises the "second to none" work ethic and talent of Indian archers.

He defends star archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam's recent performance, citing intense global competition, and highlights the potential of young archers like Prithika Pradeep.

Cousins' contract with India runs until the LA28 Olympics, marking his first full-time national team appointment after a distinguished career.

"Once the dam breaks, the river will flow." That is the verdict from India's new national compound archery head coach, Dave Cousins, who insists a historic first Olympic medal is only a matter of time.

The American coach is currently tuning the team for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games ahead of a major push for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

A former US world champion and one of the most accomplished compound archers in the sport, Cousins spoke to PTI from Kurobe, Japan in his first interview since taking charge as India's chief compound coach.

The 49-year-old spoke about the changing Asian landscape, his long-term plans, and the bigger challenge of following Sergio Pagni -- who led India to a historic clean sweep of all five gold medals, along with one silver and one bronze at Hangzhou.

Changing Asian Archery Landscape And India's Potential

"Well, one thing to remember is that during the Hangzhou Asian Games, the (compound) archery scene in Asia was much, much different than it is now. You have a lot of developing countries that are producing a very high standard at the moment," Cousins said on whether India can match the five-gold medal haul of last Asian Games.

"You have a lot of developing countries that have become elite level competitors very fast. So we're up against a totally different set of challenges now than he (Pagni) was."

"I can't predict a number. All I know is that these athletes will go out and they'll execute their process the way that they've been trained, and they're prepared for anything," added Cousins, a holder of 20 world records.

This shift in the Asian archery landscape toward the compound section followed the landmark April 9, 2025, IOC announcement that compound mixed team archery was added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics roster.

Since then the sport's global landscape has exploded with traditional recurve powerhouses South Korea and China immediately embracing the discipline, pouring massive funding into grassroots programs and transitioning elite talent.

But Cousins, who took charge before the World Cup in Madrid in July, is mighty impressed with the Indian archers, both established and the upcoming, and says they possess a work ethic that is second to none.

"India has been on my radar for a very, very long time. I know they have a tremendous depth of field and a tremendous level of talent, being the most populous country on earth.

"They work harder than anybody else, do exactly what's required, and it's a refreshing, young, talented squad. It's been a real treat to work with them."

"I think it's a great opportunity to help polish some of those elite level athletes and really help them find another level and also help to inspire the remaining archers who will continue to form the pipeline to fill the ranks of this team."

India's Quest For First Olympic Archery Medal

Having said that, why do you think India is still looking for their first ever archery medal in the Olympics?

"I can't nor will I speak for the recurve side. The only thing I can say on the recurve side is that right now they have a very high standard with a young man (Dhiraj Bommadevara) who just won the World Cup Final.

"He's also won a World Cup already this year. So the standard is definitely there. But as far as why, I don't have any frame of reference nor will I speak on that. It's not my place."

"However, it's only a matter of time before India lands its first Olympic archery medal. Once that happens, it will trigger a cascading effect of international success for both programs -- once the dam breaks, the river will flow," said Cousins, whose India contract runs till LA28.

For Cousins this is his first full-time appointment with a national team, but the American has spent 25 years working internationally as a technical and coaching expert, following an illustrious career spanning more than two decades during which he won the World Championships in 1999 and 2003, as well as World Archery Field Championships, World Archery 3D Championships and World Games gold medals.

Assessing Key Indian Archers' Performance

As for compound section, it has been a steady decline for Indian archers after the Asian Games in Hangzhou, especially with Indian stalwart Jyothi Surekha Vennam who has failed to win any medal in this season's World Cup.

Cousins however dismissed the idea of judging Jyothi, a winner of a hat-trick of gold medals at the Hangzhou Asiad.

"The global situation among women's compound right now is extremely competitive. So things are certainly changing.

"There are literally dozens of women that could win a World Cup at any time. But I can assure you her physical, mental and technical preparation is spot on and she gives 100 per cent every single day."

He also has high words for 17-year-old Prithika Pradeep who stunned world No. 10 Hazal Burun from two sets down to win her maiden World Cup bronze in Madrid.

"She faced a very difficult match against the American Liko Arreola (who began with nine perfect arrows). And she was actually behind by several (three) points in the closing end but she closed that match with three X's that gave her the confidence and ability to make it to that bronze medal match."

Trailing after two ends, Prithika was "scared", and Cousins' words made the difference.

"She came back from the shooting line during one of the ends and she made a confession to me: 'Coach, I'm scared'. I looked at her and said we both can't be scared. One of us has to be brave. And she laughed and said, okay, coach, 'I'll be brave'. And she went out and won the match."

The men's team is the most inexperienced this time without Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale, the triple gold medallist in Hangzhou.

But Cousins feels Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Mani Ratnam Thirumuru Ganesh are "growing, learning and maturing every day."