India announce shotgun squad for Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman is the senior most in the team. Photograph: X

Senior trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman will spearhead the Indian shotgun team at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The national shooting federation, on Tuesday, named a five-member squad for the quadrennial Games, to be held from July 26 to August 11.

Tondaiman has made the cut in men's trap, while Rajeshwari Kumari will take aim in the women's trap event.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be India's sole men's skeet shooter while Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in women's skeet complete the five quota places that the shotgun squad had earned in the qualification cycle.

Maheshwari and Anantjeet will also feature as the sole Indian pair in the skeet mixed team event, which is making a debut at the Paris Games.

All five shooters will be making their maiden appearance at the Olympics.

The National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) secretary general Kr. Sultan Singh said "There was intense competition for places and things could have changed in case some shooters medalled at the recently concluded Lonato World Cup.

"But we believe that we have a great shotgun team, which has won the highest ever spots for India at any Games and certainly a second Olympic medal in the discipline looks a strong possibility."

He also said that the name of women's trap shooter Shreyasi Singh had also been approved by the selection committee and that the NRAI had written to the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) for a quota swap.

In this situation, her name could only be published post necessary approvals from the ISSF, the NRAI said.