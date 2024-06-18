News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India announce shotgun squad for Paris Olympics

India announce shotgun squad for Paris Olympics

Source: PTI
June 18, 2024 17:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman is the senior most member of the team

IMAGE: Trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman is the senior most in the team. Photograph: X

Senior trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman will spearhead the Indian shotgun team at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The national shooting federation, on Tuesday, named a five-member squad for the quadrennial Games, to be held from July 26 to August 11.

Tondaiman has made the cut in men's trap, while Rajeshwari Kumari will take aim in the women's trap event.

 

Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be India's sole men's skeet shooter while Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in women's skeet complete the five quota places that the shotgun squad had earned in the qualification cycle.

Maheshwari and Anantjeet will also feature as the sole Indian pair in the skeet mixed team event, which is making a debut at the Paris Games.

All five shooters will be making their maiden appearance at the Olympics.

The National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) secretary general Kr. Sultan Singh said "There was intense competition for places and things could have changed in case some shooters medalled at the recently concluded Lonato World Cup.

"But we believe that we have a great shotgun team, which has won the highest ever spots for India at any Games and certainly a second Olympic medal in the discipline looks a strong possibility."

He also said that the name of women's trap shooter Shreyasi Singh had also been approved by the selection committee and that the NRAI had written to the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) for a quota swap.

In this situation, her name could only be published post necessary approvals from the ISSF, the NRAI said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gambhir Team India's Next Head Coach
Gambhir Team India's Next Head Coach
PIX: Mbappe breaks nose after collision at Euros
PIX: Mbappe breaks nose after collision at Euros
PIX: Record-breaking Pooran powers WI past Afghanistan
PIX: Record-breaking Pooran powers WI past Afghanistan
Now OBC quota stir begins to haunt Maha govt
Now OBC quota stir begins to haunt Maha govt
Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial
Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial
Markets hit fresh record highs; Sensex climbs 308 pts
Markets hit fresh record highs; Sensex climbs 308 pts
Bengaluru takes top spot in electric car registrations
Bengaluru takes top spot in electric car registrations

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

India 'keen to do something special' in Super 8

India 'keen to do something special' in Super 8

SEE: Babar, Shaheen Hug For Eid

SEE: Babar, Shaheen Hug For Eid

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances