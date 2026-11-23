Defending champions India, having already secured a semifinal berth, are set to face formidable Olympic silver medallists China in a crucial Women's Asian Champions Trophy encounter, aiming to extend their unbeaten run and solidify their continental dominance.

Photographs: Hockey India

Key Points Defending champions India, already through to the semifinals, will play higher-ranked China in their fourth round-robin match on Tuesday.

India leads the standings with nine points from three wins, having secured victories against Malaysia, South Korea, and Thailand.

Young striker Mumtaz Khan has been a standout performer for India, scoring three field goals, supported by drag-flicker Deepika and veteran Navneet Kaur.

The team is described as well-gelled, especially after their Asian Games triumph, which earned them direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne praised the team's adaptability and depth, identifying China and Japan as the key teams to beat for continental supremacy.

Already through to semifinals with three wins from as many matches, defending champions India will look to extend their dominance on the continental stage when they take on higher-ranked China, the reigning Olympic silver medallists, in their fourth round-robin match of Women's Asian Champions Trophy here on Tuesday.

Asian Games gold medallists India, who defeated China 1-0 in the final, are atop the standings with nine points from three matches.

India's Unbeaten Streak And Standings

Japan too have nine points from three wins but lag behind India on goal difference. China, the highest-ranked side in the tournament, however, are placed third with four points from three games in the six-team competition.

The Indians have been on full throttle in their first three games, having registered a 4-1 win over Malaysia, followed by a 2-1 victory over South Korea in a closely contested affair before thrashing Thailand 7-0.

Star Performers And Team Cohesion

Young striker Mumtaz Khan has stolen the show for India, scoring three brilliant field goals to lead the chart, followed by drag-flicker Deepika, who has converted three penalty corners.

Veteran Navneet Kaur, who created ample chances for India in their last match, also has two goals to her credit from penalty strokes. Young forward Sunelita Toppo scored twice from rebounds off penalty corners.

All in all, India are looking like a well-gelled side, especially after their Asian Games triumph, which earned them direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

In the absence of veteran Savita Punia in front of the goal, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansuri Solanki have done a decent job so far, conceding just two goals in three matches.

Coach Marijne On Strategy And Rivals

India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne was happy with the quality of the performances from his wards, but said the first three wins had not come easily as the players had to adapt to different positions, a demand of modern-day hockey.

"I must say it was difficult with the opponents falling with 11 in the circle and then spaces are very small and then you have to convert your PCs.

"But I am happy with the quality, the players are playing in different positions. It creates more depth," he said.

"It's also challenging for them (playing in different positions), but it develops them as a player and that is something what I like. The results will not come immediately, it will take some time but they are doing fine."

The Spaniard said China and Japan are the teams to beat in this tournament if India are to continue their continental supremacy.

"Japan and China are the better teams here, teams you play higher up the pitch and hopefully that really gives us good games," Marijne said.