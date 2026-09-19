India Aims For Aquatic Excellence And Major Event Hosting

India's Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam to strategise the development of aquatic sports and explore India's potential to host major international sporting events, including the Asian Games and Olympics.

Photograph: SAI Media

Key Points Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam to boost aquatic sports in India.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation, grassroots participation, and nurturing young talent in aquatics.

India expressed readiness to host various Asian-level championships, reflecting a commitment to sporting development.

India has submitted an expression of interest to host the 2038 Asian Games and is targeting the 2036 Olympics.

The initiative aligns with India's goal of becoming a sporting powerhouse, especially given the medal potential in aquatics.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday met World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam with the focus on developing aquatic sports in India. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asian Games here. Husain Al-Musallam is also the director general of Olympic Council of Asia.

The Sports Ministry wants India to become a sporting powerhouse and that cannot happen without investment in aquatics which offer a bagful of medals at the Olympics. Aquatics offered a total of 49 medals in Paris Olympics. India won a mere six medals overall at the 2024 Games.

Strengthening Aquatic Sports Cooperation

"Held a meeting with Capt. Husain Al-Musallam, Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and President of World Aquatics, on the sidelines of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan," wrote Mandaviya on X.

"We discussed strengthening cooperation between India's National Sports Federations and their respective Asian federations, and explored ways to further develop aquatic sports in India, with a focus on grassroots participation and nurturing young talent.

India's Ambition To Host Major Sporting Events

"OCA welcomed India's readiness to host various Asian-level championships, reflecting our shared commitment to strengthening sporting cooperation and development across the continent," he added.

India has also submitted an expression of interest to host the 2038 Asian Games. The world's most populous nation is also targeting to host the 2036 Olympics as well.