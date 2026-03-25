Mandaviya Assures Fair Selection for Asian Games, Predicts Record Performance

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya predicts India will achieve its best-ever performance at the Asian Games, emphasising fair selection and the importance of nurturing sporting talent through initiatives like the Khelo India Tribal Games.

Photograph: SAI Media

Key Points India aims for its best-ever performance at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with a focus on fair and transparent selection processes.

The Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) mark a historic beginning for Chhattisgarh as a permanent host, promoting sporting talent from tribal regions.

Sports Minister Mandaviya emphasises that sports instil discipline and life lessons, aligning with the vision to promote a strong sporting culture in India.

India reiterates its ambition to host the Olympics in 2036 and become a top 10 sporting nation by then, with a long-term goal of being in the top five by 2047.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday expressed confidence that India will deliver its best-ever performance at the upcoming Asian Games and assured that the selection of the contingent for the continental showpiece would be transparent and fair.

"India will deliver its best-ever performance at the Asian Games. Performance will always be the top priority, and selection processes will be fair, transparent and monitored," said Mandaviya about the Games scheduled in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September-October this year, while addressing the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games.

Mandaviya said that KITG marks a historic beginning for Chhattisgarh as a permanent host, with the games set to be organised annually across regions including Bastar, Sarguja and Raipur.

The games will continue until April 3.

Promoting Sporting Talent

"Sporting talent is not limited to metropolitan cities; it thrives in tribal villages and across diverse regions of the country. The introduction of the Khelo India Tribal Games aims to identify and promote this untapped potential," said Mandaviya.

Emphasising that sports goes beyond medals, he noted that games instil discipline, balance and life lessons, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote a strong sporting culture in the country.

Referring to Olympian archer Deepika Kumari, Mandaviya highlighted the significant contribution of tribal communities to India's sporting legacy.

He added that the event will also boost tourism and regional development, drawing participants and attention from across the country.

India's Olympic Ambitions

He also reiterated the country's ambition to host the Olympics in 2036 and break into the top 10 globally by then, with a long-term vision of becoming a top-five sporting nation by 2047.