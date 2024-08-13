News
Rediff.com  » Sports » India aiming for 25 medals at Paris Paralympics

India aiming for 25 medals at Paris Paralympics

Source: PTI
August 13, 2024 20:17 IST
IMAGE: India had won 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and a historic 111 medal at the Para Asian Games. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

India is hoping to win more than 25 medals from its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes at the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games beginning on August 28, the country's governing body chief Devendra Jhajharia said on Tuesday.

Jhajharia, himself a double gold medallist at the Paralympics, said the Indian contingent would look the carry the momentum of record-breaking performances in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics and 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

India had won 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and a historic 111 medal at the Para Asian Games.

"This is the biggest para contingent India has ever sent to the Paralympics. We are very confident about the overall performance and are sure to win more than 25 medals," Jhajharia said here at a event organised by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

 

India is set to compete in 12 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo.

“Most of our athletes are in excellent shape, having trained rigorously for this event. We expect outstanding results, particularly in athletics, badminton, archery, and shooting. They are ready to make India proud,” the PCI president said.

The Indian team boasts of a mix of experienced and young athletes athletes. Many of them are participating in their second or third Paralympics.

Amit Kumar Saroha, a seasoned athlete competing in his fourth Paralympics, will represent India in the F51 category discus throw. The 39-year-old Asian Para Games medallist is the oldest member of the contingent.

On the other end of the spectrum, the youngest athlete is 17-year-old archer Sheetal Devi, who shoots with her legs instead of her hands due to a medical condition that has afflicted her since birth.

She recently made headlines by winning gold medals in individual compound and mixed team events in archery at the 2023 Asian Para Games.

Meanwhile, 100 Sports Management Private Limited has been awarded the exclusive broadcasting and digital media right for Paris Paralympics in India, according to a release

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
