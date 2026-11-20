The Indian Women's Hockey Team, fresh from a dominant win, is set to face fellow three-time champions South Korea in a crucial Women's Asian Champions Trophy match, aiming to extend their continental supremacy.

Photograph: Asian Hockey Federation/X

Key Points India will play South Korea in their second round-robin match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.

Defending champions India started their campaign with a 4-1 win against Malaysia on Thursday.

India and South Korea are joint three-time title holders, making this a clash of continental giants.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne is using the tournament to build squad depth, resting key players and rotating goalkeepers.

Debutante Puja Sahoo impressed in the opening match, scoring a goal and showing strong defensive play.

India will look to continue their continental domination and carry forward their winning momentum when they take on South Korea in their second round-robin match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Saturday.

India's Strong Start In Tournament

Defending champions and three-time title holders India started their campaign on a rousing note, defeating Malaysia 4-1 on Thursday in the six-team tournament.

India won their three titles in 2016, 2023 and 2024.

But against South Korea, India will face a fellow three-time champion, with the two sides being the joint-most successful teams in the history of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.

Squad Depth And Key Players

Led by captain Salima Tete and coached by Sjoerd Marijne, India enter the tournament fresh from winning gold at the 2026 Asian Games, which secured their berth at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Marijne and his team are using this tournament to build squad depth, resting veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia and defender Ishika Chaudhary while rotating goalkeepers Bichu Devi and Bansari Solanki.

The Indians came from a goal down to overcome Malaysia in their opener.

Mumtaz Khan scored from a field effort, while the other three Indian goals came from penalty corners converted by skipper Salima Tete, debutant Puja Sahoo and Lalremsiami, who scored from a rebound.

Puja, a defender who has risen through the junior ranks and is playing her first international tournament for the senior side, looked in fine touch, both in defence and from set pieces.

"She (Puja) scored her first goal in her first match and I think she did really well. She had very good passes and very good high balls. She is a very bright prospect for the future," Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said, praising the debutant.

India's Favourable Head-to-Head Record

Against South Korea on Saturday, India will start as favourites, having beaten the same opponents 2-0 in the Asian Games semifinal in late September.

India had also defeated South Korea 3-2 in a thriller in the 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy.

Going by the rankings too, India, ranked seventh, are the second-best side in the tournament behind reigning Olympic silver medallists China (fourth), whom they defeated 1-0 at the recent Asian Games.

South Korea, on the other hand, are ranked well below India at 17th and will need to produce a masterclass to upstage the hosts in front of their partisan home crowd.

Coach Marijne's Assessment

Marijne said his wards would need to overcome their initial nervousness in the upcoming matches.

"It's always in the matches in India they are a bit nervous in the beginning and they really want to show their best. But after the first nerves were gone we really played well, we created enough but at the end we need to score, that took a bit longer than we wanted," the Dutchman said.