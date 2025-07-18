HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India A men's hockey team go down to Belgium

India A men's hockey team go down to Belgium

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 18, 2025 00:10 IST

x

Sanjay Hockey

IMAGE: Captain Sanjay scored India's lone goal in their 1-3 defeat to hosts Belgium on the European tour in Antwerpen, on Thursday. Photograph: Hockey India

The India 'A' men's hockey team suffered a 1-3 loss against hosts Belgium on the European tour in Antwerpen, Belgium, on Thursday.

Captain Sanjay scored the solitary goal for India 'A'. Belgium scored all three goals in the first quarter.

India did well to sustain the pressure, hold possession and create good opportunities over the remaining three quarters as they managed to score in the final quarter.

After the match India 'A' coach Shivendra Singh said, "Despite a shaky start, the overall game was very good. We conceded early but did well to bounce back and control the game in the second half. The ball positioning was good and we created a lot of chances, just need to focus on our finishing."

 

"There is a lot of pressure on these young players since they are facing some of the world's best teams and players. Despite that, the boys are playing with great confidence and have been impressive on the field. This tour is all about developing these youngsters and helping them reach their potential.

"We face world no. 1, Netherlands, next and such experiences are going to be very useful for these players in their careers," he added.

The team will now head to back to Eindhoven to play two matches against Netherlands on July 18 and July 20.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Injury Blow For India Ahead Of 4th Test
Injury Blow For India Ahead Of 4th Test
India put Lord's heartbreak behind with music, banter!
India put Lord's heartbreak behind with music, banter!
Former World No 2 Jabeur takes break from tennis!
Former World No 2 Jabeur takes break from tennis!
ISL Crisis To Reduce Durand Cup's Appeal?
ISL Crisis To Reduce Durand Cup's Appeal?
Why India may be tempted to play Bumrah in 4th Test
Why India may be tempted to play Bumrah in 4th Test

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Knew This About Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

webstory image 2

10 Heartbreak Stories

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

Param Sundari Alert: Mrunal sets hearts racing!2:10

Param Sundari Alert: Mrunal sets hearts racing!

Divya Khosla Kumar's airport look is a hit!1:06

Divya Khosla Kumar's airport look is a hit!

'Caution against double standards': India on NATO's Russia trade warning2:49

'Caution against double standards': India on NATO's...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD