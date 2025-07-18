India A men's hockey team go down to Belgium

IMAGE: Captain Sanjay scored India's lone goal in their 1-3 defeat to hosts Belgium on the European tour in Antwerpen, on Thursday. Photograph: Hockey India

The India 'A' men's hockey team suffered a 1-3 loss against hosts Belgium on the European tour in Antwerpen, Belgium, on Thursday.

Captain Sanjay scored the solitary goal for India 'A'. Belgium scored all three goals in the first quarter.

India did well to sustain the pressure, hold possession and create good opportunities over the remaining three quarters as they managed to score in the final quarter.

After the match India 'A' coach Shivendra Singh said, "Despite a shaky start, the overall game was very good. We conceded early but did well to bounce back and control the game in the second half. The ball positioning was good and we created a lot of chances, just need to focus on our finishing."

"There is a lot of pressure on these young players since they are facing some of the world's best teams and players. Despite that, the boys are playing with great confidence and have been impressive on the field. This tour is all about developing these youngsters and helping them reach their potential.

"We face world no. 1, Netherlands, next and such experiences are going to be very useful for these players in their careers," he added.

The team will now head to back to Eindhoven to play two matches against Netherlands on July 18 and July 20.