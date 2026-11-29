India A, powered by the exceptional talent of Aditya Mehta and Pankaj Advani, secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Pakistan B to claim the prestigious World Cup of Snooker title in Muscat on Sunday.
Key Points
- India A, featuring Aditya Mehta and Pankaj Advani, won the World Cup of Snooker title in Muscat on Sunday.
- The Indian team secured a 3-2 victory over Pakistan B in the best-of-five-frame final.
- India initially took a 2-0 lead, with Advani and Mehta winning their respective frames.
- Pakistan B fought back to level the score at 2-2, pushing the final to a decider.
- Aditya Mehta clinched the decisive frame for India A, making a crucial 46 break to secure the championship.
Powered by the brilliance of Aditya Mehta and multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani, India A edged out Pakistan B 3-2 to claim the World Cup of Snooker title in Muscat on Sunday.
India's Dominant Start In Snooker World Cup Final
The Indians, who avenged their last year's defeat by beating Pakistan A in the semifinals, got off to a flying start, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five-frame title clash.
After Advani took the opener against Mubashir Raza, aided by a fine break of 71, Mehta came up with a gritty break of 104 against Rana Irfan, the individual champion.
Pakistan Fights Back To Level The Score
At that stage, a rout looked imminent, but the hitherto dominant Indians let slip their advantage with a few errors.
Mehta, who had won all his matches in the knockout stage, missed a good chance to wrap up the doubles match. With the reds scattered, he missed a sitter of a blue into the centre pocket.
Raza punished that error with a smooth 99 break to pull one back.
Next, Advani missed a tough black to the top-left pocket. He got a thin cannon on the red and allowed Irfan to compile a 64 break under pressure to restore parity.
Aditya Mehta Secures Decisive Victory For India
In the nervy decider, Mehta -- a former World Games gold medallist and a professional for over eight years -- came good when it mattered most.
He made a 46 break before losing position on the black to take a 57-1 lead, keeping Raza on a tight leash. The Indian stretched the lead to 66-1 following his rival's poor safety.
Needing four snookers to stay alive in the match, Raza threw in the towel when he missed a black to the top-left pocket.