India A, powered by the exceptional talent of Aditya Mehta and Pankaj Advani, secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Pakistan B to claim the prestigious World Cup of Snooker title in Muscat on Sunday.

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Key Points India A, featuring Aditya Mehta and Pankaj Advani, won the World Cup of Snooker title in Muscat on Sunday.

The Indian team secured a 3-2 victory over Pakistan B in the best-of-five-frame final.

India initially took a 2-0 lead, with Advani and Mehta winning their respective frames.

Pakistan B fought back to level the score at 2-2, pushing the final to a decider.

Aditya Mehta clinched the decisive frame for India A, making a crucial 46 break to secure the championship.

Powered by the brilliance of Aditya Mehta and multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani, India A edged out Pakistan B 3-2 to claim the World Cup of Snooker title in Muscat on Sunday.

India's Dominant Start In Snooker World Cup Final

The Indians, who avenged their last year's defeat by beating Pakistan A in the semifinals, got off to a flying start, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five-frame title clash.

After Advani took the opener against Mubashir Raza, aided by a fine break of 71, Mehta came up with a gritty break of 104 against Rana Irfan, the individual champion.

Pakistan Fights Back To Level The Score

At that stage, a rout looked imminent, but the hitherto dominant Indians let slip their advantage with a few errors.

Mehta, who had won all his matches in the knockout stage, missed a good chance to wrap up the doubles match. With the reds scattered, he missed a sitter of a blue into the centre pocket.

Raza punished that error with a smooth 99 break to pull one back.

Next, Advani missed a tough black to the top-left pocket. He got a thin cannon on the red and allowed Irfan to compile a 64 break under pressure to restore parity.

Aditya Mehta Secures Decisive Victory For India

In the nervy decider, Mehta -- a former World Games gold medallist and a professional for over eight years -- came good when it mattered most.

He made a 46 break before losing position on the black to take a 57-1 lead, keeping Raza on a tight leash. The Indian stretched the lead to 66-1 following his rival's poor safety.

Needing four snookers to stay alive in the match, Raza threw in the towel when he missed a black to the top-left pocket.