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How India Fared In Commonwealth Games On Day 6

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 29, 2026 10:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover India's medal standing and overall performance at the Commonwealth Games after the completion of Day 6, as Australia continues to dominate the global tally.

Key Points

  • India finished Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games in ninth place.
  • The nation secured a total of 12 medals, comprising two gold, seven silver, and three bronze.
  • Australia led the overall medal standings with an impressive 80 medals.
  • Other top countries included Canada, England, and Scotland.
  • India's performance reflects its current standing in the multi-sport event.

Following is the medal tally after the completion of India's campaign on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games, here.

India were ninth with two gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, taking their overall tally to 12.

 

Australia continued to lead the standings with 35 gold, 18 silver and 27 bronze medals for a total of 80.

Pos Country Gold Silver Bronze Total =============================== 1.Australia 35 18 27 80 2.Canada 13 10 12 35 3.England 10 18 15 42 4.Scotland 7 4 4 15 5.Nigeria 6 4 2 12 6.Malaysia 5 2 3 10 7.South Africa 4 7 5 16 8.New Zealand 3 7 3 13 9.India 2 7 3 12 10.Jamaica 2 0 0 2
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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