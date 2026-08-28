'Incredible' Mbappe has hunger to make Real Madrid history, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho praised Kylian Mbappe’s relentless hunger to make history at Real Madrid after his hat-trick inspired a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring against Real Sociedad in a LaLiga encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 26, 2026. Photograph: Juan Barbosa/Reuters

Key Points Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid swept aside Real Sociedad 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho hailed Mbappe’s hunger, saying the striker wants to make history with Real Madrid after his World Cup achievements.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 40th minute, before Luka Susic equalised for Sociedad just four minutes later.

The victory keeps Mourinho’s Real Madrid unbeaten after two matches and gives the club a strong start in their bid to end a two-season trophy drought.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho praised Kylian Mbappe after the striker's hat-trick helped the Spanish giants beat Real Sociedad 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The victory was Real Madrid’s first at home this season and their second in two matches. Mourinho's side remain unbeaten and will look to end a two-season wait for a major trophy.

Mourinho Praises Mbappe's Hunger

Speaking about Mbappe after the match, Mourinho said the French forward was "incredible" and praised his desire to create a legacy at Real Madrid.

Mbappe has already made World Cup history by becoming the tournament’s all-time leading scorer, overtaking Lionel Messi, and winning the Golden Boot. Mourinho said the striker now has the hunger to achieve more with Real Madrid.

"I do not like comparing players, but this guy is incredible. I'm really happy that he made history in the World Cup because there are 25 world champion players, but only one is eternal in football: the player who has the most goals in the World Cup," Mourinho said as quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

• Champions League Draw: PSG Set for Barca, Man City Showdowns

Mourinho Hails Team Effort

Despite Mbappe's individual brilliance, Mourinho stressed that the win was built on a collective effort. He said Madrid stayed compact and patient during a difficult first half before raising the tempo after the break.

Mourinho also credited the team’s preparation and said training around the noise of cars at Madring may have helped the players find "one or two gears higher" in the second half.

"He's made that history, but I see him with a lot of hunger to make history with Real Madrid. But despite Kylian having done what he did, it is hard for me not to talk about the team because it has always been a team effort."

"In the first half, with the difficulties we faced, the team knew how to wait, stay calm, and be compact. Then, in the second half, it shifted into a higher gear. Maybe the inspiration of training with the noise of cars in Madring made him shift into one or two gears higher. I really liked the second half," Mourinho added.

Mbappe Breaks Deadlock Before Sociedad Respond

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 40th minute after Federico Valverde’s pass, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. Real Sociedad levelled four minutes later through Luka Susic.

Both sides had created chances in the opening half, with Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Mikel Oyarzabal among those denied. Sergio Gomez had also gone close with a wide strike.

Mbappe restored Real Madrid’s lead in the 60th minute after combining with Jude Bellingham. Vinicius then extended the advantage eight minutes later.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute to make it 4-1 and put the result beyond doubt. Brahim Diaz thought he had added a fifth, but his effort was ruled out for offside.