Income Tax Department Boosts Sports Talent With 97 New Inductions

The Income Tax Department in Mumbai has significantly bolstered its commitment to sports by inducting 97 accomplished sportspersons, including international athletes, under its special sports quota, enhancing public service with elite talent.

Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points The Income Tax Department in Mumbai has inducted 97 accomplished sportspersons under its special sports quota.

Notable inductees include India women's team player Tejal Hasabnis and Mumbai spin-bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian.

Para shooter Akash, a WSPS World Cup gold medallist, and World Yogasana champion Abhishek were also among those recruited.

Over 80 per cent of the selected sportspersons have represented or participated at the international level.

The recruitment process involved rigorous scrutiny of 3,595 applications for the 97 available vacancies.

India women's team player Tejal Hasabnis and Mumbai spin-bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian were among the 97 sportspersons inducted by the Income Tax Department here on Wednesday.

Recognising Sporting Excellence

Among the athletes roped in by the IT department here are Abhishek, who claimed two gold medals at the inaugural World Yogasana Sports Championship in Ahmedabad in June, and para shooter Akash, who won the team gold at the WSPS World Cup in New Delhi in 2024 and at the same event in Al Ain, Dubai, in 2025.

"The Income Tax Department, Mumbai, has inducted 97 accomplished sportspersons under the sports quota, further strengthening its commitment to recognising sporting excellence and nurturing high-calibre talent in public service," a PIB Mumbai release said.

"The appointment letters were formally handed over to the newly-inducted sportspersons by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, Shri Alok Kumar, at Aayakar Bhawan, Mumbai today."

As many as 3,595 applications were received for 97 vacancies and the positions were filled up "following rigorous scrutiny and evaluation".

"A significant highlight of the recruitment is that over 80 per cent of the selected sportspersons have represented or participated at the international level, reflecting the exceptional calibre of talent joining the Department," the release said.