Mumbai is set to host the first-ever Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championship from November 24 to December 1, bringing together 800 participants for a week of high-level competition organised by the Indian Navy Sports Control Board.

Key Points The inaugural Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championship will be held in Mumbai from November 24 to December 1.

The event is organised by the Indian Navy Sports Control Board under the aegis of the Gymnastics Federation of India.

Approximately 800 participants, including gymnasts, coaches, and officials, from all states and union territories will attend.

Men's competitions are scheduled from November 24-26, while women's events will run from November 28-30.

National trials for men and women are slated for November 27, 2026, and December 1, 2026, respectively.

The inaugural edition of the Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championship will be held here from November 24 to December 1.

Organisational Details

The event is being organised by the Indian Navy Sports Control Board, on behalf of the Services Sports Control Board, and under the aegis of the Gymnastics Federation of India. The INSCB will also have the support of the Sports Authority of India as well as the team of INS Hamla for the event.

The competition will have separate schedules for both men and women gymnasts. The men's competition will be held from November 24-26, while the women's event will be from November 28-30.

Competition Schedule And Participants

About 800 participants including young gymnasts, coaches, judges, and technical officials from all states and union territories will be taking part in the competition which will be held here at the INS Hamla's international standard sports complex.

"The men's national trial will be conducted on November 27, 2026, while the Women's National Trial is scheduled for December 1, 2026," the organisers said in a release.