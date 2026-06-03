How World Yogasana Championships Elevate Ancient Practice

The first-ever World Yogasana Championships 2026 in Ahmedabad will see over 400 athletes from more than 60 countries compete, marking a significant step in transforming the ancient Indian practice into a globally recognised competitive sport.

Key Points The inaugural World Yogasana Championships 2026 will host over 400 athletes from 60+ countries in Ahmedabad.

This event aims to elevate Yogasana from an ancient Indian practice to a globally competitive sport, eyeing Olympic recognition.

India, as the host nation, will field a large 122-member contingent across six age categories.

The championships will introduce an electronic scoring system for the first time globally, ensuring transparency and fair judging.

Supported by multiple Indian ministries and sports authorities, the event highlights India's contribution to global sports.

More than 400 athletes from over 60 countries will participate in the first-ever World Yogasana Championships 2026 (WYC 2026) starting here from Thursday. The inaugural edition of WYC 2026 will witness athletes competing from across the world including USA, Ghana, Kenya, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan among others. The landmark event marks a defining moment in the evolution of Yogasana, transforming an ancient Indian practice into a globally competitive sporting discipline while strengthening its pathway towards recognition within the Olympic movement.

India Hosts Global Yogasana Event

The World Yogasana Championship 2026 is supported by the Sports Ministry, Ministry of Ayush, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism and Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association. Hosts India will field a 122-member contingent, with athletes competing across six age categories -- sub-Junior men and women (10-14 years), junior men and women (14-18 years), senior (18-28 years), senior A (28-35 years), senior B (35-45 years) and senior C (45-55 years). These athletes will showcase their skills over the next five days in individual events, artistic events and an electronic scoring system will be introduced for the first time at the global level, enhancing transparency, consistency and judging standards.

Speaking on the eve of the championships, Udit Sheth, president of Yogasana Bharat said, "Delighted to see us hosting this pioneering World Yogasana Championship at Eka Arena, Ahmedabad with 60+ countries. It's a fantastic platform for the Indian National Team and to take yogasana sport to the world, perhaps India's greatest contribution to the world of sports." Dr Jaideep Arya, general secretary of World Yogasana, added: "The World Yogasana Championship is more than a competition; it is a defining moment in the evolution of Yogasana as a global sport. For the first time, athletes from more than 60 countries will come together on one stage to demonstrate the athleticism, discipline and artistry that Yogasana represents."