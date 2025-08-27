Inaugural Archery Premier League dates revealed

IMAGE: The tournament will feature 36 Indian archers and 12 top global players divided into six franchises -- the details of the franchises are yet to be announced. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

The inaugural edition of the Archery Premier League will take place at the national capital's Yamuna Sports Complex from October 2 to 12, the sport's apex body said on Wednesday.

The Archery Association of India (AAI) also unveiled the league's logo, symbolising dynamism, focus and precision that define the precision sport.

Apart from supporting India's Olympic movement, the Archery Premier League also aims to intersect sports, entertainment, education in history and culture to differentiate itself from other sporting leagues, and increase the global popularity of the sport, the national federation said in a press release.

AAI president Arjun Munda said, "We are proud to host this landmark event at the nation's capital, reflecting our commitment to elevate the sport, both nationally and globally. The dates have been decided keeping multiple factors in mind, including the schedule and workload of archers and the weather conditions in the city.

"With this league, we aim to not only showcase top-tier talent from around the world but also highlight and celebrate India's rich archery heritage.

The tournament will feature 36 Indian archers and 12 top global players divided into six franchises -- the details of the franchises are yet to be announced.

"With its dynamic format and inclusive approach, the league will bring an unprecedented visibility to both recurve and compound archery.

"We are excited to welcome all the international talent to the capital and give them a taste of India's hospitality, while also providing fans with a thrilling and culturally resonant experience," AAI secretary general Virendra Sachdeva said.