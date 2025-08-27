HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Inaugural Archery Premier League dates revealed

Inaugural Archery Premier League dates revealed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 27, 2025 22:52 IST

x

The tournament will feature 36 Indian archers and 12 top global players divided into six franchises -- the details of the franchises are yet to be announced.

IMAGE: The tournament will feature 36 Indian archers and 12 top global players divided into six franchises -- the details of the franchises are yet to be announced. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

The inaugural edition of the Archery Premier League will take place at the national capital's Yamuna Sports Complex from October 2 to 12, the sport's apex body said on Wednesday.

 

The Archery Association of India (AAI) also unveiled the league's logo, symbolising dynamism, focus and precision that define the precision sport.

Apart from supporting India's Olympic movement, the Archery Premier League also aims to intersect sports, entertainment, education in history and culture to differentiate itself from other sporting leagues, and increase the global popularity of the sport, the national federation said in a press release.

AAI president Arjun Munda said, "We are proud to host this landmark event at the nation's capital, reflecting our commitment to elevate the sport, both nationally and globally. The dates have been decided keeping multiple factors in mind, including the schedule and workload of archers and the weather conditions in the city.

"With this league, we aim to not only showcase top-tier talent from around the world but also highlight and celebrate India's rich archery heritage.

The tournament will feature 36 Indian archers and 12 top global players divided into six franchises -- the details of the franchises are yet to be announced.

"With its dynamic format and inclusive approach, the league will bring an unprecedented visibility to both recurve and compound archery.

"We are excited to welcome all the international talent to the capital and give them a taste of India's hospitality, while also providing fans with a thrilling and culturally resonant experience," AAI secretary general Virendra Sachdeva said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Surya welcomes Lord Ganesh home
PIX: Surya welcomes Lord Ganesh home
Why India's gaming ban has Rohit, Kohli on back foot
Why India's gaming ban has Rohit, Kohli on back foot
Sindhu fights to live another day at World C'ships
Sindhu fights to live another day at World C'ships
Indian batters continue to dominate ICC ODI Rankings
Indian batters continue to dominate ICC ODI Rankings
PIX: Durand champs NEUFC honoured by President Murmu
PIX: Durand champs NEUFC honoured by President Murmu

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ganpati Songs

webstory image 2

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 3

Srinagar's Splendid 8

VIDEOS

Devotees Throng Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Darshan1:03

Devotees Throng Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Darshan

Hyderabad's 69-Ft Lord Ganesh Idol Draws Massive Crowds on Ganesh Chaturthi1:09

Hyderabad's 69-Ft Lord Ganesh Idol Draws Massive Crowds...

Inside Sonu Sood's Soulful Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration1:21

Inside Sonu Sood's Soulful Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV