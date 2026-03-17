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Mumbai Teen Inaara Mehta Luthria Tops FEI Zone 9 in Dressage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 17, 2026 21:49 IST

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Mumbai's Inaara Mehta Luthria, a talented 15-year-old dressage rider, has achieved remarkable success, securing top rankings in FEI Zone 9 and the FEI World Dressage Challenge, showcasing her exceptional equestrian skills.

Key Points

  • Inaara Mehta Luthria, a 15-year-old from Mumbai, has secured the No. 1 rank in FEI Zone 9 in dressage.
  • Luthria achieved a sixth-place world ranking in the FEI World Dressage Challenge.
  • Riding her horse Dasha Deluxe, Inaara scored 69.857 percent in the youth category.
  • The Indian team, including Inaara, secured the No.1 position in FEI Zone 9 and ranked No.7 globally in the WDC.
  • Inaara credits her success to her parents, coach Hriday Chheda, and the strong bond with her horse, Dasha Deluxe.

Mumbai's Inaara Mehta Luthria has secured top rankings in the country, including the No. 1 spot in FEI Zone 9, along with a sixth-place world ranking in the FEI World Dressage Challenge here.

The 15-year-old Inaara, a rider from the Amateur Riders' Club here, achieved an impressive score of 69.857 percent astride her horse Dasha Deluxe in the youth category (1216 years), securing the No. 1 rank in the country in the WDC.

 

The FEI Zone 9 comprises of India, Singapore, the Philippines, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and China.

She was a part of the team selected to represent the country alongside Gaurav Pundir, Miraya R. Dadabhoy, and Samanna Everaa.

"The team delivered a commendable performance, securing the No.1 position in FEI Zone 9 and ranking No.7 globally," a release said.

About the FEI World Dressage Challenge

The WDC is an initiative to promote dressage around the world.

In this format, international judged travel across participating countries throughout the year to evaluate the riders.

Inaara's Gratitude

Inaara said, "I am extremely grateful to my parents and my coach, Hriday Chheda, who have continuously supported me and helped me through this journey. My horse, Dasha Deluxe and I have formed a strong bond which truly enriched my experience and made it successful."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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