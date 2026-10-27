Sindhu Leads Indian Charge At Hylo Open

Discover how two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, alongside top Indian shuttlers like Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, aims to continue India's strong badminton run at the prestigious Hylo Open Super 500 tournament in Germany.

Photograph: BAI/X

Key Points PV Sindhu, fresh from her French Open runner-up finish, leads India's challenge at the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament starting on Tuesday.

Lakshya Sen, the 2019 Hylo Open champion, and Ayush Shetty, who made headlines at the World Championships in August, are also key Indian contenders.

HS Prannoy, a 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, faces a tough opening match against reigning world champion Alex Lanier.

Ashmita Chaliha, after winning the Korea Masters title earlier this year and beating Akane Yamaguchi last week, will look to continue her impressive form.

Several other Indian shuttlers, including Devika Sihag, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, and Unnati Hooda, are also competing in the women's singles.

Fresh from finishing runner-up at the French Open, two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu will look to continue her strong run when she leads the Indian challenge at the USD 500,000 Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament starting here on Tuesday.

Sindhu, a former world champion, won the Japan Open title in July before reaching the final in Paris, where she lost to world No. 1 An Se-young of South Korea in three games. The Indian will be keen to build on those performances as she takes on Turkey's Neslihan Arin in the women's singles opening round.

Indian Men's Singles Challenge

India's seventh seed Lakshya Sen, the 2019 Hylo Open champion, will face Finland's Joakim Oldorff, while eighth seed Ayush Shetty takes on Taiwan's Su Li Yang.

Lakshya will be looking to rediscover consistency after a difficult run on the international circuit this season, while Ayush, who finished runner-up at the Badminton Asia Championships earlier this year, made headlines at the World Championships in August by defeating defending champion and then world No. 1 Shi Yuqi of China in the opening round. However, he too couldn't build on those results and made early exits in the subsequent events.

India's H S Prannoy, a 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, faces a tough opening test against third seed and reigning world champion Alex Lanier of France.

Kiran George will meet Malaysia's Cheam June Wei, while Tharun Mannepalli takes on sixth seed Toma Junior Popov of France.

Women's Singles Prospects

In the women's singles, India's Ashmita Chaliha will look to carry forward her impressive form after winning the Korea Masters title earlier this year and registering a notable victory over Japan's three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi at the French Open last week.

She faces Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in the opening round.

Devika Sihag faces a formidable challenge against top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, while Aakarshi Kashyap takes on Ukraine's Polina Buhrova.

Eighth seed Malvika Bansod will meet Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, while sixth seed Unnati Hooda faces Tereza Svabikova of the Czech Republic. Unnati will be looking to build on her outing at the Asian Games in Japan, where she reached the women's singles quarter-finals.

Isharani Baruah and Anmol Kharb will compete in the women's singles qualifying rounds.