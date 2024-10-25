News
In-form India u17s win two-in-a-row in AFC Cup qualifiers

In-form India u17s win two-in-a-row in AFC Cup qualifiers

Source: PTI
October 25, 2024 21:33 IST
IMAGE: Team India players lineup for the national anthem ahead of their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifier against Turkmenistan in Chonburi, Thailand. Photograph: AIFF

Rishi Singh's first half goal helped India beat Turkmenistan 1-0 and notch their second consecutive win at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers in Chonburi, Thailand on friday.

Rishi struck in the 44th minute which proved decisive in the narrow win.

India now have six points from two matches, and will play hosts Thailand in their concluding group tie on Sunday.

India had mauled Brunei Darussalam 13-0 in their opening match.

At the Chonburi Stadium, India were the attacking side early on. In the sixth minute, Mohammed Kaif had the first shot, a long-range effort that went off target.

Two minutes later, forward Hemneichung Lunkim's effort off a pass from Levis Zangminlun also missed the target.

 

As Turkmenistan packed the defensive third, India were forced to taking shots from distance or pinging crosses into the box and hoping to catch an onrushing forward's head.

In the 35th minute, the tactic seemed to have resulted in a goal when the goalkeeper spilled Zangminlun's long-range effort into Lunkim's path. The forward duly converted but was adjudged offside.

India's breakthrough came when Lunkim's powerful long-range strike forced the goalkeeper to parry it into Rishi's path, who smashed a first-time shot to put the Blue Colts ahead at halftime.

Turkmenistan upped the tempo in the second half and in the 52nd minute, India goalkeeper Suraj Singh was forced to his first save, comfortably gathering a Muhammedaly Nasyrov shot.

India had the ball in the net for a third time in the 69th minute, only to see it flagged offside. Lunkim and Arbash combined before the latter finished into the corner.

The assistant referee had called Vishal Yadav offside on the basis that he had interfered with play from an offside position after Arbash shot the ball.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
