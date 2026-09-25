FIFA friendly: India secure impressive draw against 44th ranked Panama

The Indian football team, ranked 138th globally, achieved a historic 1-1 draw against FIFA World Cup participant Panama, significantly boosting morale and showcasing improved performance under coach Khalid Jamil ahead of upcoming high-profile friendlies.

IMAGE: India's Ryan Williams celebrates scoring against Panama. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points Indian football team secures a significant 1-1 draw against FIFA World No. 44 Panama in a friendly match.

Ryan Williams scored India's goal, showcasing the team's attacking potential under coach Khalid Jamil.

The draw is a major morale booster for India ahead of challenging friendlies against football giants Brazil and Uruguay.

India displayed an attacking mindset and strong defence, particularly Anwar Ali, against a formidable opponent.

This result is considered one of the best under head coach Khalid Jamil, highlighting the team's progress.

A spirited India surrendered their slender lead but still had plenty to feel good about as they held world No. 44 Panama to a 1-1 draw in a FIFA International friendly in Bengaluru on Friday.

The draw against a country that played the FIFA World Cup only a couple of months back and had a number of players from that tournament in its ranks will certainly be rated as the best under head coach Khalid Jamil.

For India, Ryan Williams, Australian of Indian descent, struck in the 41st minute but Omar Valencia equalised in the 68th minute to restore parity and ensure that Panama didn't face the ignominy of a defeat against a country that is 138th in the FIFA listings despite crazy following of the sport.

Morale Boost Ahead Of Tough Fixtures

The draw will also keep the morale high of the Indian team that will play the toughest ever opposition in country's footballing history -- five-time World Cup champions Brazil in the next friendly in Kolkata on October 3 followed by a game against two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6.

Refreshingly, under Khalid Jamil, India didn't just fall back and try to defend against a formidable team. The Indian defence, especially stopper Anwar Ali had a brilliant game.

Williams' Opening Goal And Panama's Equaliser

Throughout the game, India's wide left kept the Panama defenders busy and one such move saw Williams, the former Australia international, who now holds an Indian passport, score the opening.

It was a throw-in from left lateral back Akash Mishra -- who played a quick one-two with fellow defender Bijoy Verghese and then passed a long ball -- which found a sprinting Williams beat the Panama defense with a splitting run.

The angular left-footer was precise and it beat a surging Marcos Reyes to land into the back of the net.

Down by a goal, Panama coach Thomas Christiansen made a few changes in the second half and in the 68th minute found the equaliser, thanks to a brilliant dipping left-footer from Major League Soccer player Omar Valencia.

Valencia lined up for the shot Lalengmawia tried to close in but he was a split second late. Valencia's shot had power and veteran Indian custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was a mere onlooker as the ball entered the net.

India's Attacking Intent And Defensive Resilience

However Jamil didn't allow his men to shut shop and just go on defending, a habit that has been the bane of this outfit against tougher opposition.

Ashique Kuruniyan was a livewire on the wide left as he made some incisive runs with Williams trying to keep the pressure from his left-in position.

The best chance that India lost was when Ashique whipped a low cross from the left and Edmund made a mess of it it in the 79th minute.

Two minutes later, Edmund entered from the right and kept an assist for Manvir Singh, who instead of an easy tap tried to push it in with back heel and missed.

Indian defense was also tested as Panama tried to score the winner but Anwar averted the danger and then Gurpreet saved a shot from World Cupper Carlos Harvey.