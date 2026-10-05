'Immense joy and pride': Father hails Diksha Dagar's Asian Games silver

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar and her father, Narender Dagar, share their overwhelming joy and pride following India's silver medal win in the women's team golf event at the 2026 Asian Games, a testament to years of unwavering dedication.

IMAGE: Diksha Dagar, left, with Pranavi Urs and Aditi Ashok after winning the silver medal in the women's team golf event at the Asian Games. Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Key Points Diksha Dagar expressed immense joy and credited her parents and coach for her silver medal win in the women's team golf at the 2026 Asian Games.

India's women's golf team, comprising Dagar, Paranavi Urs, and Aditi Ashok, secured the silver medal with a total score of 14-under 546.

Dagar highlighted the special feeling of representing India in uniform for the first time and delivering a strong performance on the opening day.

Narender Dagar, Diksha's father, described the achievement as a moment of immense pride and the culmination of years of hard work and dedication for the family and the nation.

India's golfer Diksha Dagar expressed happiness after winning the silver medal in the women’s team golf event at the 2026 Asian Games, while her father Narender Dagar said the achievement was a moment of immense pride for the family.

India secured the silver medal in the women’s team golf event as the trio of Dagar, Paranavi Urs and Aditi Ashok finished with a team total of 14-under 546.

China claimed the gold medal with a score of 22-under 538. In the final round, Aditi Ashok carded a 67, while Diksha Dagar returned a 77 as India finished second behind China.

Diksha Dagar's Joy and Gratitude

Dagar said she was overjoyed with the silver-medal win and credited her parents and coach for supporting her journey.

She said representing India in the team uniform for the first time and delivering a strong performance on the opening day were special moments.

"It feels amazing; I am overjoyed. All thanks to my parents and coach, I am here. It was my first time on the world stage. Putting on the Indian team uniform for the first time felt wonderful, and I played really well on the opening day... We were able to deliver a strong performance," she said.

A Father's Pride in Dedication

Her father, Narender Dagar, said the silver medal was a matter of immense pride and the result of years of hard work and dedication

"For any parent, there is no greater privilege or source of pride than this. It is the result of hard work and the success achieved through that struggle.

"As you mentioned spanning from 2018 to 2026 this represents years of dedication and hard work by the children; achieving such a milestone is a moment of immense joy and pride not just for the parents, but for our entire state, our district of Jhajjar, and the whole of India," he said.