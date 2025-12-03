HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy': Serena

'I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy': Serena

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 03, 2025 10:02 IST

x

Serena Williams

IMAGE: Serena Williams' name appears on the ITIA website's list of retired players and would be able to return to a sanctioned event after making herself available for out-of-competition testing for at least six months. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Serena Williams has re-entered the tennis anti-doping testing pool but the 23-times Grand Slam champion denied on Tuesday that the move had anything to do with her making a return to the sport she dominated for nearly two decades.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency confirmed to Reuters that Williams, who has not competed since the 2022 US Open, was among the list of players in its testing pool, which requires individuals to provide their whereabouts at any given time, every day, and participate in random testing.

But as the story of 44-year-old Williams' inclusion on the list, first reported earlier on Tuesday by The Athletic, gained traction and sparked talk about her potential return, the tennis great took

to social media to deny a comeback was in her plans.

"Omg yall I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy," Williams said on X.

Her agent did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters asking why the player had re-entered the testing pool.

Williams' name appears on the ITIA website's list of retired players and would be able to return to a sanctioned event after making herself available for out-of-competition testing for at least six months.

Last week former world number one Williams posted a series of photos on Instagram showing herself on a tennis court with her youngest daughter, Adira River, whom she gave birth to in August 2023.

In August 2022, ahead of her final US Open, Williams announced in a Vogue article that she was "evolving away from tennis."

 

Williams, who won her last Grand Slam singles title in 2017, had been chasing an elusive 24th crown that would have drawn her level with Australian Margaret Court, who holds the record.

The American came tantalisingly close to achieving that feat, featuring in four major finals since giving birth to her first daughter, Olympia, in 2017.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Haaland fastest to 100 Premier League goals
Haaland fastest to 100 Premier League goals
Murray opens up on brief coaching stint with Djokovic
Murray opens up on brief coaching stint with Djokovic
Niki Poonacha Earns Grand Slam Golden Ticket!
Niki Poonacha Earns Grand Slam Golden Ticket!
'Reminded Me Of The Vintage Virat Kohli...'
'Reminded Me Of The Vintage Virat Kohli...'
'Be Thick-Skinned': Zaheer's Advice For Gambhir
'Be Thick-Skinned': Zaheer's Advice For Gambhir

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Cyclone Ditwah: Massive waterlogging in streets of Chennai3:01

Cyclone Ditwah: Massive waterlogging in streets of Chennai

Why Did Pak Navy Stay Out During Op Sindoor: Navy Chief Reveals Stunning Details31:25

Why Did Pak Navy Stay Out During Op Sindoor: Navy Chief...

J-K: Security forces launch search operation after suspected movement of terror activity1:25

J-K: Security forces launch search operation after...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO