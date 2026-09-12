'I'm here with my homies': Shelton's US Open fairytale

American tennis sensation Ben Shelton has made a historic run to his first Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open, showcasing remarkable consistency and aiming to end a long-standing national drought.

IMAGE: Ben Shelton of the US celebrates winning his semi final match against Frances Tiafoe. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Ben Shelton reaches his maiden Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open, defeating compatriot Frances Tiafoe.

Shelton attributes his success to improved consistency and a focused, grounded approach to the tournament.

He aims to become the first American man to win the U.S. Open in 23 years and the first Black American man since Arthur Ashe in 1968.

Shelton will face top seed Alexander Zverev in the final, embracing the challenge and the nerves of the biggest match of his career.

Ben Shelton said he was thriving in unfamiliar territory after reaching his first Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open, with the American crediting a newfound consistency for his breakthrough run in New York.

Shelton beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-5 on Friday to book a final with German top seed Alexander Zverev and move closer to ending a 23-year American wait for a men's singles Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick's triumph in New York.

Shelton's Historic Quest

IMAGE: A landmark night for Ben Shelton at the US Open. Photograph: Geoff Burke/Reuters

The 23-year-old will also aim to become the first Black American man to capture the New York title since Arthur Ashe in 1968, but knows he must earn a first victory over Zverev in their sixth meeting.

"This whole tournament at this point has been unchartered territory," Shelton told reporters. "I'm in positions I've never been in before. I've beaten guys that I've never beaten before. I'm just excited to put it all out on the line.

"I can think about how cool this moment is and what I'm playing for. At the end of the day, I'm here in New York, I'm hanging out with my team, I'm with my homies playing a little bit of tennis and I've been able to downplay the moment well.

"I've got great people around me that keep me grounded and focused and humble, and I think these moments I want to cherish, I don't want to take lightly. But at the same time, it's very business-like the way I've been going about it."

Embracing The Final Challenge

While Shelton acknowledged the nerves that come with the biggest match of his career, he said the chance to test himself against the top seed on the sport's grandest stages on Sunday was something he was embracing.

"The nerves are always there," he added.

"It's something that you've got to lean into. The nerves are as much there in the first round for me as in the semis, and I'm sure the finals will be the same.

"It's something you've got to be able to overcome, but I'm having fun, you know? I'm playing against the number one seed, playing against a Grand Slam champion trying to get my first.

"It's a lot of reasons that this is an enjoyable moment for me. Knowing I can leave it all on court and push myself to the absolute limit ... and see what I can do is an exciting thought."