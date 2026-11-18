The Delhi High Court is now embroiled in the Indian Olympic Association's upcoming December 5 elections, with petitions challenging the electoral rolls and the eligibility of key figures like IOA president PT Usha.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A faction of the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) has petitioned the Delhi High Court regarding the inclusion of IOA president PT Usha in the electoral rolls for the December 5 elections.

The petition claims PT Usha was never a member of the IHAI and that the faction nominating her lacks legal mandate.

The IOA-appointed Electoral Officer rejected the objection, allowing Usha to vote and stand as a candidate for the IOA's executive council polls on December 5.

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has also moved the Delhi High Court after being excluded from the list of National Sports Federations eligible to vote in the IOA elections, issued on November 9.

The matters related to both IHAI and IGU are scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

A faction of the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking to declare the inclusion of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha in the electoral rolls for the December 5 elections as "void and unlawful".

Challenge To PT Usha's Nomination

The Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) led by Gurpreet Singh Bakshi had nominated Usha as one of its representatives to the IOA General Assembly after she lost the Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) election. The other member nominated was its secretary general, Harjinder Singh.

Another faction led by Kunzang Namgyal objected to the nomination of Usha, contending that she was never a member of the Ice Hockey Association of India. It also claimed that Bakshi and Harjinder have no authority to function as president and secretary general of the IHAI "as they do not have any legal mandate to hold these offices".

The IOA recognises Ice Hockey Association of India, led by Bakshi with Harjinder as secretary general.

The sports ministry does not recognise any national body of ice hockey as the administration of the sport has been mired in controversy in the recent past, with multiple factions claiming as the official NSF.

IOA Electoral Officer's Decision

The IOA-appointed Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava rejected the objection by IHAI faction led by Namgyal and accepted the nomination of Usha, which will allow her to vote as well as stand as a candidate for the IOA's executive council polls on December 5.

Against this decision, the Namgyal-led IHAI has filed a petition before the Delhi High Court.

It has prayed for quashing the RO's rejection order of its objections and hold the nominations (of Usha and Harjinder) to the electoral roll as "void and unlawful".

It has also prayed for directing the IOA to recognise its elections held on August 2 this year to be valid, thereby recognising it as the "lawful governing/Executive Committee".

Indian Golf Union Also Petitions Court

Meanwhile, the Indian Golf Union (IGU) headed by Brijinder Singh, has also moved the Delhi High Court against the decision not to allow it to nominate two representatives to the IOA General Assembly. The matter will be heard on Thursday.

The IGU was excluded from the list of 30 National Sports Federations eligible to vote in the IOA elections, issued by IOA-appointed Electoral Officer Srivastava on November 9. The IGU has two factions, one recognised by the IOA and the other by the Sports Ministry.