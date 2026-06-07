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India's Golf Team Set For Asian Games Challenge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 07, 2026 16:07 IST

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India has unveiled a formidable six-member golf team, spearheaded by LPGA star Aditi Ashok and top male golfer Yuvraj Sandhu, poised to contend for medals at the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Photograph: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports/via Reuters

Photograph: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports/via Reuters

Key Points

  • India has named a six-member golf team, including Aditi Ashok and Yuvraj Sandhu, for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
  • Aditi Ashok, an LPGA Tour regular, previously won an individual silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games.
  • The team selection was based on World Rankings and includes top players like Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs.
  • Indian Golf Union officials express confidence in the team's ability to secure podium finishes.
  • India boasts a rich history in Asian Games golf, having clinched three gold and three silver medals previously.

Yuvraj Sandhu and Aditi Ashok were among a six-member Indian golf team named on Sunday for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, later this year. A LPGA Tour regular, Aditi won an individual silver medal in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Sandhu (World No. 451), Veer Ahlawat (World No. 558) and Saptak Talwar (World No. 576) are the three male members while Aditi (World No. 135), Diksha Dagar (World No. 221) and Pranavi Urs (World No. 270) are the three female players named by Indian Golf Union (IGU). The golf events for both men and women are scheduled from September 30 to October 3 at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.

 

Team Selection And Expectations

The IGU, led by Brijinder Singh, said the entries were decided as per its selection policy for Asian Games. "We have got a supremely talented and efficient squad which has someone like Yuvraj Sandhu, who won seven times on the PGTI circuit last year. Then there are the likes of Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar who have won multiple times on the Ladies European Tour (LET). The entries were decided purely through World Rankings. I am confident that the Indian team will finish on the podium this time," Singh said in a release.

India's Rich Asian Games Golf History

India has had an an illustrious history in golf at the Asian Games, clinching three gold and three silver medals so far. The Indian quartet of Lakshman Singh, Rishi Narain, Amit Luthra and Rajeev Mohta won the team gold back in 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi. Lakshman Singh also bagged an individual gold medal.

Shiv Kapur won the individual gold at the 2002 Busan Asian Games. At the 2006 Doha Asian Games, the Indian team comprising Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Joseph Chakola clinched silver. In the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, the Indian team of Rashid Khan, Rahul Bajaj, Abhinav Lohan and Abhijit Singh Chadha won the silver medal.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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