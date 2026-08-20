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IGU Partners With Golf New Zealand For High-Performance Ecosystem

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 20, 2026 15:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Indian Golf Union's new partnership with Golf New Zealand is set to revolutionise golf development and high-performance training in India, with an eye on future Olympic success.

Key Points

  • Indian Golf Union (IGU) and Golf New Zealand have partnered to strengthen India's golf development.
  • Gregg Thorpe, Golf New Zealand's GM, visited India to assess facilities and interact with golf professionals.
  • The collaboration aims to create a strategy to inspire young Indian golfers.
  • The initiative also looks towards a successful Olympics if India hosts in 2036.
  • The partnership was initiated by the R&A to foster golf growth in India.

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has joined hands with Golf New Zealand to strengthen the country's golf development and high-performance ecosystem.

As part of its efforts, the IGU also hosted Gregg Thorpe, General Manager  High-Performance & Talent Development, Golf New Zealand. During his six-day visit, Thorpe visited leading golf clubs and training facilities in National Capital Region of Delhi and National Golf Academy of India (NGAI) in Chandigarh apart from interacting with coaches, players, sports professionals and club managers.

 

Building A Future For Indian Golf

"This was an initiative that the R&A set in motion by putting the IGU and Golf New Zealand together. This is my first time to India. What I've found is some really, really good people and some facilities that are absolutely outstanding," Thorpe said in a release.

"There's a genuine opportunity here to create something quite special for the IGU. It's about putting a strategy and a structure in place that will inspire the next generation of young Indians, but more importantly, build towards a really successful Olympics if India is successful in hosting the Olympics here in 2036," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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indian golf uniongolf new zealandgolf development indiahigh-performance golfgregg thorpe

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