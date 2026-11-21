The Indian Golf Union, in collaboration with The R&A and USGA, is set to host India's inaugural Handicapping and Course Calibration Seminar in Mumbai, aiming to enhance golf's accessibility and equity through the World Handicap System.

Key Points The Indian Golf Union (IGU) is hosting India's first-ever Handicapping and Course Calibration Seminar from November 22 to 24 in Mumbai.

The seminar is a collaboration with global golf governing bodies, The R&A and the United States Golf Association (USGA).

Over 60 participants from India and neighbouring countries will attend, with sessions led by international experts.

The programme aims to support the World Handicap System (WHS), introduced globally in 2020, to make golf more accessible and equitable.

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) is hosting the country's first-ever Handicapping and Course Calibration Seminar in collaboration with The R&A (World governing body for rules of golf) and the United States Golf Association (USGA) from November 22 to 24 at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Mumbai.

Enhancing Golf Accessibility And Equity

More than 60 participants from India and neighbouring countries have registered for the programme, which will feature classroom sessions and practical on-course activities.

The seminar will be conducted by a high-powered international faculty comprising experts from the USGA and The R&A.

The World Handicap System (WHS), introduced globally in 2020, aims to make golf more accessible, inclusive and equitable by enabling players of different abilities to compete on a fair and level playing field.