Home  » Sports » IGU Announces Cash Award For Pranavi Urs's Asian Games Gold

IGU Announces Cash Award For Pranavi Urs's Asian Games Gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 04, 2026 12:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian golfer Pranavi Urs has been lauded with a significant cash award by the Indian Golf Union for her historic gold medal win, marking India's first-ever women's individual golf gold at the prestigious Asian Games.

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Key Points

  • Pranavi Urs made history by winning India's first-ever women's individual golf gold medal at the Asian Games.
  • The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has awarded Pranavi Urs Rs 10 lakh for her significant achievement.
  • She joins an elite group as only the third Indian golfer to secure an individual gold at the Asian Games.
  • Members of the Indian women's golf team, including Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, also received Rs 3 lakh each for their silver medal win.

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) on Sunday announced Rs 10 lakh cash award for Pranavi Urs, the country's first-ever women's individual gold medallist in the Asian Games.

Recognising Sporting Excellence

Pranavi is the third Indian golfer after Lakshman Singh (1982 Delhi) and Shiv Kapur (2002 Busan) to win an individual golf gold at the continental sports extravaganza.

 

Members of the Indian golf team, which won a silver at the Asian Games, will receive Rs three lakh each.

Apart from Pranavi, the team had Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in its ranks.

"Heartiest congratulations to Pranavi on her magnificent gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games. Winning gold at the Asian Games is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of her talent, hard work, determination and commitment to the sport.

"We are extremely proud of her and wish her continued success in the years ahead," IGU President Brijinder Singh said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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