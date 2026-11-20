The Indian Golf Union boosts amateur golf with significant cash awards for the 125th Amateur Golf Championship of India, set to attract top talent at Mumbai's Bombay Presidency Golf Club from December 7 to 13.

Key Points The Indian Golf Union has introduced cash awards of Rs 75,000 for the winner and Rs 50,000 for the runner-up of the 125th Amateur Golf Championship of India.

This initiative aims to encourage more young golfers to pursue the sport professionally.

The prestigious tournament, known as the All India Amateur, will be held at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Mumbai from December 7 to 13.

Around 100 top amateur golfers are expected to compete for the title.

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has announced cash awards of Rs 75,000 for the winner and Rs 50,000 for the runner-up of the 125th Amateur Golf Championship of India in a bid to encourage more youngsters to take up the sport professionally.

Also known as the All India Amateur, the prestigious tournament, regarded as the world's longest-running amateur matchplay golf event since its inception in 1892, will be held at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Mumbai from December 7 to 13.

Around 100 top amateur golfers, including the top 60 from the IGU Order of Merit and others qualifying through national qualifiers, are expected to compete for the title.

Sukhman Singh won the 124th edition, defeating Harman Sachdeva in the 36-hole final at Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.