Top Indian Golfers Set For AM Green IGPL Invitational In Ras Al Khaimah

The prestigious Indian Golf Premier League's second half commences with the AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, showcasing top Indian golf talent including Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shiv Kapur.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points The AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, marks the start of the second half of the Indian Golf Premier League.

Seasoned Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar, with 11 Asian Tour wins, leads a strong field of experienced and promising stars.

The event features other notable Indian golfers including Shiv Kapur, Udayan Mane, Gaurav Ghei, and Chiragh Kumar.

New talents like Arjun Prasad, Joshua Grenville Wood, and Ravi Kumar are set to make their debut at the Al Hamra Golf Club.

This is another international leg for the IGPL Tour, which has previously visited Morocco, Congo, South Africa, and Mauritius, before returning to India.

Seasoned Gaganjeet Bhullar leads a field of experienced and promising stars when the second half of the prestigious Indian Golf Premier League rolls out with the AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 here from September 25. The event is presented by Vimtra Ventures, who have the record-holder Bhullar in their squad. The Asian Games silver medallists' 11 wins on the Asian Tour is the most by an Indian.

Top Indian Golfers Compete

Apart from Bhullar, the field also has Shiv Kapur, a four-time Asian Tour winner and the 2002 Asian Games gold medallist and an Olympian, Udayan Mane, three-time Asian Tour winner, Gaurav Ghei and Asian Tour winner Chiragh Kumar. There are some other established stars like Indian-American Manav Shah, who played the US Open this year, and IGPL winners Aman Raj, Sachin Baisoya and Aryan Roopa Anand among others.

New Talents And International Expansion

The Al Hamra Golf Club will also see the debut of three new stars - Arjun Prasad, Joshua Grenville Wood, who was granted the UAE citizenship three years ago, and Ravi Kumar. Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of AM Green IGPL, said, "We are delighted to be back in the UAE, which has now become a major hub for world golf. The AM Green IGPL is growing in strength with each event and is a great mix of youth and experience." After six events, one of which was co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour, the IGPL Tour will make one more international visit to the UAE, before it returns to India for the next eight events. This will be the sixth event held outside India this season and it follows the successful staging in Morocco, Congo, South Africa and Mauritius.