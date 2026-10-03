AM Green IGPL Honours Asian Games Gold Medallist Pranavi Urs With Rs 1 Crore

Asian Games individual gold medallist golfer Pranavi Urs is set to receive a significant Rs 1 crore award from AM Green IGPL, celebrating her historic achievement as the first Indian woman to win a golf gold at the games.

Key Points Asian Games gold medallist Pranavi Urs to receive Rs 1 crore from AM Green IGPL.

Pranavi Urs is the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games golf gold.

The Indian women's team, including Urs, Aditi Ashok, and Diksha Dagar, will each receive Rs 25 lakh for their silver medal.

Urs, 23, from Mysuru, secured gold with a 15-under 265 score.

This marks India's first golf gold at the Asian Games since Shiv Kapur's win in 2002.

Asian Games individual gold medallist golfer Pranavi Urs will be awarded with Rs 1 crore by AM Green IGPL, the league announced on Saturday.

Pranavi is the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold in golf.

Additionally, the league will award Rs 25 lakh individually to the Indian women's team of Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar for winning silver in the team event.

Pranavi, 23, from Mysuru, finished on 15-under 265 at the Kasugai Country Club East Course, grabbing the gold.

India had not won a golf gold at the Asian Games since Shiv Kapur took the men's individual title in 2002.